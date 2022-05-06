U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

Stolt Tankers to Purchase Three 33,600 DWT Chemical Tankers

Stolt-Nielsen M.S. Limited
LONDON, May 6, 2022 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that Stolt Tankers B.V. has entered into agreements to acquire three 33,600 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers built in Japan. The ships are expected to be delivered into Stolt Tankers’ fleet between July and September 2022.

Commenting on the purchase, Stolt Tankers President, Lucas Vos, noted “This acquisition is an excellent opportunity for Stolt Tankers to secure competitively priced tonnage ahead of an expected cyclical upturn in the chemical tanker industry. The newly added ships will lower our fleet age profile and can trade in any of our deep-sea lanes increasing flexibility across our fleet. In the end, Stolt Tankers’ customers are the real winners in this deal, as these ships will support our proven platform that provides a high quality, reliable service offering.”

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


