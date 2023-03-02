Stoma/Ostomy Care Global Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030: Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer and IBD and Drives the Need for Ostomy Care Products

Company Logo

Global Market for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products

Global Market for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stoma/Ostomy Care: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ostomy Care Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ostomy Care Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $926.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Stoma/Ostomy Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$926.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$573.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

ALCARE Co., Ltd.

Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group Plc.

Cymed

Hollister Inc.

Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co.

Nu-Hope Laboratories

Perma-Type Company, Inc.

Salts Healthcare

Welland Medical Ltd

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Story continues

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

COVID-19 Impact on Ostomy Care

A Prelude to Ostomy Care Products

Ostomy Prevalence Worldwide (% Share) by Type of Stoma: 2020

Ostomy Prevalence among Young and Elderly Population by Stoma Type: 2020

Ostomy Prevalence Rate by Disease Type: 2020

Ostomy Care Products Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

Ostomy Market: 5-year Relative Survival Rate (%) by Year of Diagnosis for Colorectal Cancer and Bladder Cancer

Ostomy Care Bags Constitute the Largest Segment

Key Market Drivers & Restraints for Ostomy Bags

Ostomy Bag Usage Rate (Units per month per Patient)

Ostomy Care Accessories Market on Growth Trajectory; Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate

Ostomy Flat Vs. Convex Appliances

Ostomy Appliance Usage by Appliance Type: 2020

Europe, the Most Dominant Regional Market with Largest Share

Home Care Dominates the Market

Consistent Focus on Product Innovation Augments Market Growth

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

COMPETITION

Stoma/Ostomy Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Coloplast Leads the Ostomy Care Products Market

Launch of Sensura Mio Convex Provides a Competitive Edge to Coloplast

Coloplast Expands SenSura Mio Range with New Ostomy Care Products

Brava Protective Seal

SELECT WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and IBD and Drives the Need for Ostomy Care Products

Colorectal Cancer Incidence: 2020

Colorectal Cancer Prevalence: 2020

Colorectal Cancer Mortality: 2020

Bladder Cancer Incidence: 2020

Bladder Cancer Prevalence: 2020

Bladder Cancer Mortality: 2020

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Incidence Statistics

Total Number of Adults in the US with Ulcerative Colitis or Crohn's Disease: 2015 to 2016

Annual Growth Rate of Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Estimates by Major Markets: 2016-2026

Product Innovations and Advancements to Spur Market Expansion

Select Ostomy Care Innovations

Alfred SmartBag

Ostoform Seal

SphinX

StomaLife

Transcutaneous Implant Evacuation System (TIES)

Self-Sealing Therapy Ostomy Pouch (S2TOP)

SenSura Mio Concave System

Increasing Access to Healthcare in Emerging Regions

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025

Patient Retention Programs by Major Ostomy Players to Increase Products' Sales

Favorable Reimbursements in Developed Markets

Rising Online Sales of Ostomy Products

Market Restraints

Skin Irritation and Other Issues Related with Ostomy

Global Drive for Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/warw2r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



