Stone Asset Management Limited Announces the Completion of Mutual Fund Merger

Stone Asset Management Limited
·2 min read

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Asset Management Limited, the Trustee and the Manager of the Stone Global ESG Strategy Fund and the Stone Global Sustainability Fund (collectively the “Funds”), today confirmed the completion of the previously announced Mutual Fund Merger:

Merging Trust Fund

Continuing Trust Fund

Stone Global ESG Strategy Fund

Stone Global Sustainability Fund

The Mutual Fund Merger was completed on May 6, 2022 (the “Merger Date”). The Manager believes that the Mutual Fund Merger is in the best interest of the unitholders as the Funds have similar investment objectives. Both the Funds invest in a portfolio of securities that meet the ethical and sustainability criteria as set out by the UN Sustainable Development Goals; in addition, the Continuing Trust will benefit from a larger asset base, allowing for increased portfolio diversification opportunities. The Mutual Fund Merger qualifies as a “pre-approved” merger under the securities legislation and was not subject to any unitholder approval.

As a result of the Mutual Fund Merger, the Merging Trust Fund terminated operation as of close of day on the Merger Date and thereby ceased to be a reporting issuer under the securities legislation.

About Stone Investment Group Limited (“Stone”)

Stone is an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management company and the parent company to its wholly owned subsidiary, Stone Asset Management Limited (“SAM”). SAM is an active asset manager, providing investment management services via distinctive investment mandates, overseen daily by the disciplined execution of a proprietary investment process and investment philosophy. Access to SAM investment mandates can be achieved via a family of open-ended mutual funds and Private Wealth Management services. SAM’s expertise ranges from servicing Canada’s retail investors and working with their financial advisors to the complexities of working directly with Family Offices, endowments and foundations.

At Stone, we want our investors to sleep well, knowing they’ll have the financial resources to live well.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Contact:

Jason Stone, Vice President National Accounts
416 867 2533 or 800 336 9528
jasons@stoneco.com
www.stoneco.com


