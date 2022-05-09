U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,015.28
    -108.06 (-2.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,420.62
    -478.75 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,690.58
    -454.08 (-3.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.71
    -68.85 (-3.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.85
    -6.92 (-6.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.60
    -26.20 (-1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.55 (-2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0850
    -0.0380 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3800
    -0.1800 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,452.80
    -2,604.84 (-7.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    726.93
    -53.44 (-6.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Stone Asset Management Limited Announces Mutual Fund Risk Rating Change

Stone Asset Management Limited
·2 min read

TORONTO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Asset Management Limited (“SAM”), the Manager of the Stone Mutual Funds, announced today a change to the risk rating on one of the Funds that it manages as set out below:

Fund name

Previous rating

New rating

Stone Global Sustainability Fund

Low to medium

Medium

The methodology used by SAM to identify the investment risk level of each Fund within the Stone Mutual Funds is in accordance with the standardized Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrator. SAM reviews the risk rating for each Fund at a minimum on an annual basis, as well as when a Fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the Stone Mutual Funds. A summary of this methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of each Fund can be found in the Fund's prospectus dated June 16, 2021, the risk rating will be updated in the upcoming prospectus renewal which is expected to become available on or about June 15, 2022.

About SAM
SAM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stone Investment Group Limited, an independent Canadian-owned wealth management company. SAM provides investment management services via distinctive investment mandates, overseen daily by the disciplined execution of a proprietary investment process and investment philosophy. Access to SAM investment mandates can be achieved by way of purchase of Stone Mutual Funds through your Investment Advisor and Private Wealth Management services. SAM’s expertise ranges from servicing Canada’s retail investors and working with their financial advisors to the complexities of working directly with Family Offices, endowments and foundations. At SAM, we want our investors to sleep well, knowing they’ll have the financial resources to live well.

For more information:
Stone Investment Group Limited
Jason Stone
Investor Relations
T 416 867 2533 T 800 336 9528 x4429
E jasons@stoneco.com www.stoneco.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ford reportedly sells Rivian stock at a discount

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses Rivian stock after it was reported that Ford is selling 8 million shares of the EV startup.

  • Why Coinbase, Riot Blockchain, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of many crypto stocks struggled today, as the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), continued to sell off over the weekend. The price of Bitcoin traded below $32,800 as of this writing. Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded nearly 12% lower, as of 10:38 a.m. ET today.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Still Falling

    Stock markets continued to slide on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.9% through 9:50 a.m. ET and the Nasdaq down 2%. Shares of electric car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn't escape the selling -- indeed, they're down three days in a row now, falling a further 3.8% Monday morning, caught up in the general feeling of dread on Wall Street. Worries about rising interest rates are one factor -- the yield on 10-year Treasury notes just hit 3.185%, its highest level since late 2018.

  • Palantir stock plunges on earnings, geopolitical uncertainty

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses Palantir stock amid geopolitical uncertainty.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Morrisons beats Issa brothers in battle to rescue McColl's Nuclear plant under threat amid ‘political opposition’ to Chinese backing, EDF warns The FTSE 100 drops 2.3pc on China growth fears Lucy Burton: It's just 'banter': how City workers get away with spouting repugnant views Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • This Wall Street legend has lived through every bear market since the 1950s. He says the one coming could hit the S&P 500 with a 30% loss

    Bob Farrell's 10 'Market Rules to Remember' are timeless tools to weather volatile markets.

  • Crocs and DraftKings Show That "Beat and Raise" Isn't Enough

    Thursday of last week should've been a good day for Crocs investors. A recent acquisition may have helped pad revenue, but even organic growth was strong at Crocs. Crocs now sees revenue of roughly $3.5 billion, translating to accelerating growth for the balance of the year.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Is It Smart To Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. A recession refers to a downward trajectory in productivity, employment, household spending, and overall economic activity. In an attempt […]

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Plunged 35.2% in April

    SoFi cut its guidance at the beginning of the month as the student loan moratorium was pushed out further.

  • This Is Why InMode Stock Fell 32% in April

    Shares of medical device company InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) fell 32% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On April 11, the company gave encouraging preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Oddly enough, prominent analysts applauded the Q1 results from InMode but lowered their expectations for the stock nevertheless.

  • 3 Surefire Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These fast-paced stocks have the catalysts and intangibles necessary to quintuple investors' money by the end of the decade.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Plummeted 27% in April

    After bounding higher in March, shares of fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reversed course and headed lower in April, falling 26.5% -- far sharper than the 8.8% loss in the S&P 500, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For hydrogen investors hoping the fuel cell stock could power growth in their portfolios, the precipitous decline in Plug Power's stock may have been shocking -- especially since the company didn't report any especially egregious news last month. Working to occupy an increasingly more prominent position in the hydrogen economy, Plug Power is positioning itself to grow significantly in the coming years.

  • Rivian Tumbles After Report of Ford Share Sale at a Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. sank 17% in U.S. premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor Co. is selling 8 million of its shares in the electric-pickup maker at a discount.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russi

  • Crypto: Why bitcoin’s price is dropping

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss bitcoin reaching its lowest level since July 2021.

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.