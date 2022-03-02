U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

Stone Asset Management Limited Announces Mutual Fund Merger

Stone Investment Group Limited
·3 min read
Stone Investment Group Limited
Stone Investment Group Limited

TORONTO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Asset Management Limited, the Trustee and Manager of the Funds, today announced the following Fund merger:

Merging Trust Fund

Continuing Trust Fund

Stone Global ESG Strategy Fund

Stone Global Sustainability Fund

The Fund merger will take effect on or about the close of business on May 6, 2022 (the “Merger Date”). Investors who continue to be a unitholder of the Merging Trust Fund at the close of business on the Merger Date will automatically become a unitholder of the Continuing Trust Fund after that date.

The Manager believes that this Fund merger is in investors’ best interests. The investment objectives of the Merging Trust Fund and the Continuing Trust Fund are similar as they both invest in a portfolio of securities that meet the ethical and sustainability criteria as set out by the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, the Continuing Trust Fund will benefit from a larger asset base, allowing for increased portfolio diversification opportunities. The Continuing Trust Fund has a lower management fee for Series A and the same management fee for Series F. Furthermore, the Continuing Trust Fund has the same risk category as the Merging Trust Fund.

The Fund merger qualifies as a “pre-approved” merger under securities regulations and does not require unitholder approval as the Merging Trust Fund’s Independent Review Committee (“IRC”) has reviewed the Manager’s submission to implement this Fund merger based on certain conditions being met, including that unitholders receive written notice about the Fund merger at least 60 days in advance. The IRC has reviewed for potential conflicts of interest and views that the Fund merger achieves a fair and reasonable result for the Merging Trust Fund and its unitholders.

Notifications to investors in the Merging Trust Fund were mailed in March 2022. The Fund merger is automatic and not a taxable event. No action is required on behalf of investors as a result of this change, and no fees or charges will be payable by investors or the Fund in connection with the Fund merger.

Investors in the Merging Trust Fund are encouraged to speak to their Financial Advisor regarding their investment options.

About Stone Investment Group Limited (“Stone”)
Stone is an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management company and the parent company to its wholly owned subsidiary, Stone Asset Management Limited (“SAM”). SAM is an active asset manager, providing investment management services via distinctive investment mandates, overseen daily by the disciplined execution of a proprietary investment process and investment philosophy. Access to SAM investment mandates can be achieved via a family of open-ended mutual funds and Private Wealth Management services. SAM’s expertise ranges from servicing Canada’s retail investors and working with their financial advisors to the complexities of working directly with Family Offices, endowments and foundations.

At Stone, we want our investors to sleep well, knowing they’ll have the financial resources to live well.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Contact:
Jason Stone, Vice President National Accounts
416 867 2533 or 800 336 9528
jasons@stoneco.com
www.stoneco.com


