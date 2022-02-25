U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

Stone Gold Inc. Announces Management Advisory Team

Stone Gold Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • STG.V

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Gold Inc. (TSX-V: STG) ("Stone Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce management advisory team appointments.

Jason Libenson: Capital Markets Advisory Role

Mr. Libenson is a significant shareholder of Stone Gold, he has been involved in the financial services sector over the last ten years, where he served in senior roles for various asset managers. He has experience raising capital for junior mining companies through different investment vehicles such as mutual funds, hedge funds and flow-through funds. Mr. Libenson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University and resides in Toronto.

Alex Carpenter: Stakeholder Advisory Role

Mr. Carpenter has 35 years of mining operations and corporate experience with Sheridan Platinum Group. He has a wealth of experience in early-stage exploration and stakeholder consultation activities. He is currently a Director of AurCrest Gold Inc. and S2 Minerals Inc.

Delio Tortosa: M.Sc, P.Eng. Geological Advisory Role

Mr. Tortosa is a geological consultant currently specializing in gold, copper, and uranium exploration, with a technical background in the application of geographic information systems and 3D modeling for the geosciences. He has over 30 years of experience, having worked both in the mining and mineral exploration industry, in government as a geoscientist with the Ontario Geological Survey, as Resident Geologist for the Wawa District, and in academia teaching GPS, GIS and Remote Sensing at Lake Superior State University. Mr. Tortosa holds an Honours B.Sc. in Geological Engineering from Queen’s University (1974) and a M.Sc. from the University of Saskatchewan (1983).

Matt Rees: B.Sc., M.Sc. Geological Advisory Role

Mr. Rees is currently Chief Geologist with Iamgold and a former exploration geologist with Noranda-Falconbridge. Mr. Rees has over 30 years of international exploration and operational experience. He holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. from the University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Rees will assist in identifying additional Cu/Mo targets on the Copper Road Project.

President & CEO John Timmons comments: “We are pleased to welcome additional experienced, motivated and reputable professionals to assist the Stone Gold Management Team and Board of Directors with developing our copper and gold assets in Batchewana Bay, Ontario.”

For further information, please contact:
Mr. John Timmons
President & CEO
Stone Gold Inc.
Cellular (416) 931 2243
Email: ir@stonegold.ca
Web: www.stonegold.ca

Stone Gold Inc. is engaged in the evaluation and development of mineral exploration projects for precious and base metals in Batchewana Bay north of Sault St. Marie, Ontario, Canada

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Stone Gold. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Stone Gold's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Stone Gold or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Stone Gold, Stone Gold provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Stone Gold's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, details of the exploration results, potential mineralization, Stone Gold's portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the timing of the Offering, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure or inability to complete the Offering, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in Stone Gold's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Stone Gold believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Stone Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


