Stone Investment Group Extends the Cash Offer Period for Debentures to March 31

Stone Investment Group Limited
·3 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Investment Group Limited ("SIG" or the "Corporation") announces that the offer period for its fully-funded, all-cash offer to purchase 7,293 Debentures made by a wholly owned subsidiary for $800 per Debenture (the "Cash Offer"), has been further extended, and shall now expire at 5 pm EST on March 31, 2022 (the "Expiry Time") to allow any remaining Debentureholders to participate in the Cash Offer.

Details of the Cash Offer are set out in the offer document dated November 29, 2021 (the "Offer Document") and the letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal") circulated in connection with the Offeror's original cash offer, as modified by the press releases issued by the Corporation on December 15, December 17, December 21, December 22 and December 27. Aside from the change in Expiry Time, all terms and conditions regarding the cash offer for Debentures remain the same. The Offer Document, the accompanying Letter of Transmittal and the press releases are available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Debentureholders who wish to participate and tender their Debentures to the Cash Offer should immediately contact their advisor and direct them to complete SIG's Letter of Transmittal and return it by email to Sintra Capital at khooke@sintracap.ca before the Expiry Time. Debentureholders who require a copy of the Letter of Transmittal can request it from Sintra Capital and it is also available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SIG obtained a preliminary interim order (the "Preliminary Interim Order") under the Canada Business Corporations Act from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "CBCA Proceedings"). The Preliminary Interim Order grants a stay of proceedings in favour of the Corporation in respect of, among other things, defaults that may result from the Corporation's decision to initiate the CBCA Proceedings and events of default under the Corporation's Debentures including the failure to make payment of all principal and interest owing under the Debentures due on December 28, 2021. For more information on the Preliminary Interim Order and the CBCA Proceedings, please refer to SIG's December 27, 2021 press release. Notwithstanding the commencement of the CBCA Proceedings, the Corporation has made the interest payment due under the Debentures for the 4th calendar quarter of 2021.

Please refer to SIG’s November 30, 2021 press release, SIG's December 15, 2021 press release, SIG's December 17, 2021 press release, SIG's December 21, 2021 press release, SIG's second December 21, 2021 press release, SIG's December 22, 2021 press release, SIG's December 27, 2021 press release and Offer Document for more information on the Cash Offer.

About Stone Investment Group Limited

The Corporation is an independent wealth management company. The Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stone Asset Management Limited, structures and manages high quality investment products for Canadian investors.

For more information:

Stone Investment Group Limited
Jason Stone
Investor Relations
416 867 2533 or 800 336 9528
jasons@stoneco.com
www.stoneco.com

or

Sintra Capital
Kevin Hooke
President
204 291 5735
khooke@sintracap.ca

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Debentures, the Cash Offer and the operations of the Corporation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments and other risks outside of the Corporation's control. Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis, available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by applicable laws, the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


