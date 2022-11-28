Stone Paper Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stone paper market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1.94 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.97%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising concerns regarding deforestation, the increasing need for high-quality and efficient labeling, and the implementation of stringent government regulations.

Technavio categorizes the global stone paper market as a part of the paper products market, which covers manufacturers of all grades of paper.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AM Packaging Co. Ltd., Anydesign srl, Etched LLC, Folkus, Gold Bond Inc., Karst Stone Paper, Magic Whiteboard Ltd., MOYU, Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Sphera International, STAMPERIA INTERNATIONAL KFT., Stone Paper, STP STONE PAPER GmbH, Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., The Stone Paper Co., Uniprint, and Walgreen Co.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (packaging paper, self adhesive paper, labeling paper, and others) and material (calcium carbonate, high-density polyethylene, and others).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

The packaging paper segment grew gradually by USD 2648.87 million between 2017 and 2021. The growing demand for packaging paper is driven by the rise in need from various end-user industries, such as food and beverage and healthcare. However, end-user industries need to comply with regulations for sustainable production processes and waste disposal and the use of safe materials. This has resulted in a rise in the use of eco-friendly materials, such as stone paper, for manufacturing paper packaging solutions.

What are the key data covered in stone paper market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the stone paper market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the stone paper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the stone paper market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of stone paper market vendors

Stone Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled AM Packaging Co. Ltd., Anydesign srl, Etched LLC, Folkus, Gold Bond Inc., Karst Stone Paper, Magic Whiteboard Ltd., MOYU, Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Sphera International, STAMPERIA INTERNATIONAL KFT., Stone Paper, STP STONE PAPER GmbH, Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., The Stone Paper Co., Uniprint, and Walgreen Co. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Packaging paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.4 Self adhesive paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.5 Labelling paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Material

6.3 Calcium carbonate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 High-density polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Material

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AM Packaging Co. Ltd.

11.4 Anydesign srl

11.5 Etched LLC

11.6 Karst Stone Paper

11.7 Magic Whiteboard Ltd.

11.8 MOYU

11.9 Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd.

11.10 Sphera International

11.11 STAMPERIA INTERNATIONAL KFT.

11.12 Stone Paper

11.13 STP STONE PAPER GmbH

11.14 Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

11.15 TBM Co. Ltd.

11.16 The Stone Paper Co.

11.17 Walgreen Co.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

