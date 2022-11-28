U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Stone Paper Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stone paper market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1.94 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.97%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising concerns regarding deforestation, the increasing need for high-quality and efficient labeling, and the implementation of stringent government regulations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stone Paper Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global stone paper market as a part of the paper products market, which covers manufacturers of all grades of paper.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AM Packaging Co. Ltd., Anydesign srl, Etched LLC, Folkus, Gold Bond Inc., Karst Stone Paper, Magic Whiteboard Ltd., MOYU, Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Sphera International, STAMPERIA INTERNATIONAL KFT., Stone Paper, STP STONE PAPER GmbH, Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., The Stone Paper Co., Uniprint, and Walgreen Co.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample  to get a holistic overview of the stone paper market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by application (packaging paper, self adhesive paper, labeling paper, and others) and material (calcium carbonate, high-density polyethylene, and others).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The packaging paper segment grew gradually by USD 2648.87 million between 2017 and 2021. The growing demand for packaging paper is driven by the rise in need from various end-user industries, such as food and beverage and healthcare. However, end-user industries need to comply with regulations for sustainable production processes and waste disposal and the use of safe materials. This has resulted in a rise in the use of eco-friendly materials, such as stone paper, for manufacturing paper packaging solutions.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

Related Reports -

Food Wrapping Paper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 887.99 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.87%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.  Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (kraft paper, greaseproof paper, and coated paper) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 56.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.29%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The emergence of specialized paper and paperboard containers is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in stone paper market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the stone paper market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the stone paper market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the stone paper market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of stone paper market vendors

Stone Paper Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.45

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

APAC at 53%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

AM Packaging Co. Ltd., Anydesign srl, Etched LLC, Folkus, Gold Bond Inc., Karst Stone Paper, Magic Whiteboard Ltd., MOYU, Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Sphera International, STAMPERIA INTERNATIONAL KFT., Stone Paper, STP STONE PAPER GmbH, Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., The Stone Paper Co., Uniprint, and Walgreen Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Packaging paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.4 Self adhesive paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.5 Labelling paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Material

  • 6.3 Calcium carbonate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 High-density polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Material

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AM Packaging Co. Ltd.

  • 11.4 Anydesign srl

  • 11.5 Etched LLC

  • 11.6 Karst Stone Paper

  • 11.7 Magic Whiteboard Ltd.

  • 11.8 MOYU

  • 11.9 Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd.

  • 11.10 Sphera International

  • 11.11 STAMPERIA INTERNATIONAL KFT.

  • 11.12 Stone Paper

  • 11.13 STP STONE PAPER GmbH

  • 11.14 Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

  • 11.15 TBM Co. Ltd.

  • 11.16 The Stone Paper Co.

  • 11.17 Walgreen Co.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Stone Paper Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stone-paper-market-historic-industry-size-and-analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries---technavio-301686864.html

SOURCE Technavio

