Stone Paper Market Size to Reach USD 1788.72 Million by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

The growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products will drive the global stone paper market's growth. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest global stone paper market, with a 45% market revenue share in 2022. The environmentally-conscious consumers growing to understand the value of sustainable products in the economy will help fuel the market's expansion.

Newark, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 900 million in 2022 Stone paper market will reach USD 1788.72 million by 2032. Government policies have changed to become more sustainable and environment-friendly in response to growing concerns about climate change. The enormous populations of China and India are fuelling the market for various products, including automobiles, consumer goods, personal care, food, beverages, and medications. Due to the increase in demand, there will be an equal increase in the demand for packaging products. The single-use plastic packaging system is thrown away in landfills since it cannot be reused. The area's soil, water, and air are all harmed by open dumps. The single-use packaging materials' inability to biodegrade worsens the environmental effects. The packaging trash makes its way into the waterways and eventually up the food chain to humans as microplastics. Furthermore, using conventional paper packaging increases the burden on the earth's tree cover, leading to unsustainable deforestation. Therefore, stone paper is the ideal option for the growing packaging industry.



Key Insight of the Stone Paper Market



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow the fastest as government initiatives promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable products gain momentum in response to the growing danger posed by climate change. The Asia Pacific will continue to dominate during the projected period due to the rise of large FMCG, pharmaceutical, and packaging sectors that will stone paper to enhance their sales and revenue as a green economic unit. The domestic plastics prohibitions in China and India, two of the world's largest consumer marketplaces, are encouraging the expansion of the local stone paper sector.



In 2022, the calcium carbonate segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 84% and market revenue of 756 million.



The material type is divided into calcium carbonate, high-density polyethylene, and others. In 2022, the calcium carbonate segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 84% and market revenue of 756 million.



In 2022, packaging accounted for the largest share of the market, with 48% and a market revenue of 432 million.



The application type segment is divided into packaging, labeling, self-adhesive papers, decoration, industrial, marketing and advertising, printing, and others. In 2022, packaging accounted for the largest share of the market, with 48% and a market revenue of 432 million.



Advancement in Market



May 2022 - Writing, painting, and reading on paper have a certain quality that makes them indispensable. But over time, it has become essential to identify superior substitutes. Furthermore, typical paper can be inconvenient if it tears due to the overuse of an eraser or gets wet from unintentional spills. Karst has created Stone Paper Journals as a creative alternative to paper in light of all of this. Stone is used to make the paper for Karst's Stone Paper Journals, which claims that it is waterproof and tear-proof. Notes won't shred or crumble if one drops something on them. It will look brand new after a quick wipe and drying.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly goods



Wood pulp is used to create traditional paper, which is used for writing, printing, books, notebooks, packing, and other purposes. Because so many trees are being hacked down to obtain raw materials, the wood pulp and paper industry are no longer viable. Trees are consumed at a rate greater than their growth rate. Large areas of forest cover have been destroyed to meet the paper industry's needs. Unchecked deforestation has decreased the global carbon sink, which ultimately contributed to the current climate change issue. Therefore, there is a renewed effort to produce and consume economic, high-quality, sustainable, environmentally friendly products like stone paper. Stone paper lessens reliance on trees, which lessens deforestation and helps the world achieve its sustainable development goals. They are high-quality items with water resistance, recycling, and strong pull strength. They are employed in packaging, writing, and printing. They are even used to create books, notebooks, and cardboard. The FMCG, food and beverage, storage, packaging, and logistics industries use them. The worldwide stone paper market will expand due to the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products.



Restraint: When compared to regular paper, stone paper is more expensive



The procedures and systems employed to produce stone paper are complicated and involve several steps, from purchasing the raw materials to providing after-market services. Contrary to the conventional wood pulp paper production business, a tried, tested, and well-established economic unit, these products are challenging. For most people on earth, stone papers are inaccessible due to their high cost. Additionally, the widespread accessibility of conventional paper and its broad network of distributors and retailers provide the average consumer with a less expensive alternative. Given the high retail prices of stone paper, the vast majority of the populace will be alienated, limiting this market’s growth.



Opportunities: The rising popularity of packaged goods



Due to the advent of urbanization and the rise in disposable population income, packaged food and beverages have seen an increase in demand globally. The rise of the packaging industry has also been aided by the e-commerce boom and expanding internet usage, increasing demand for packaging supplies. As pre-packaged products distributed by retail chains proliferate in emerging nations, the market for the stone paper will grow. The market for the stone paper will benefit from the pressing need to embrace sustainable development models given the growing threat of climate change because stone paper manufacturing is independent of wood pulp. Papers made traditionally from wood pulp produce unsustainable tree felling, eventually hurting the environment by lowering the global carbon sink. Utilizing stone paper for the sector's expanding need is a very sustainable and environmentally friendly technique due to the massive global demand for packaging. As a result, it is anticipated that the growing markets for food and beverage, medicines, personal care, and packaging globally will present appealing opportunities for the stone paper industry.



Challenge: The production of stone papers is technologically constrained



Given the limitations of technology, stone paper cannot fully reproduce the properties and features of a decent conventional paper. For instance, printing on home printers with stone paper is not recommended. Stone paper's dependability and durability are doubted because of the deterioration from prolonged sunshine or UV exposure. With the interim technology, the production scale cannot be raised to that of conventional paper. The global stone paper market would be significantly impacted by the shift towards automation and digitization, which has decreased the demand for papers. Therefore, the growth of the world market for the stone paper will be hindered by technological restrictions.



Some of the major players operating in the stone paper market are:



• AM Packaging Company Limited

• Anydesign srl

• Gaia Concept BV

• KapStone

• Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co.

• Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise

• Sphera International

• Taiwan Lungmeng Composite Material Co. Ltd.

• TBM Co. Ltd.

• The Stone Paper Company



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Material Type



• Calcium Carbonate

• High-density Polyethylene

• Others



By Application



• Packaging

• Labelling

• Self-Adhesive Papers

• Decoration

• Industrial

• Marketing and Advertising

• Printing

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



