Stone Paper Market Size Worth $ 1.2 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stone paper market size is expected to reach USD 1.2billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing concerns regarding extensive deforestation for wood procurement to synthesize wood pulp are expected to fuel the demand for alternatives such as stone paper over the forecast period.

Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The paper packaging segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2028 in terms of revenue, owing to its sustainable nature and cost-effectiveness

  • The labeling paper application segment is expected to reach USD 213.2 million by 2028, owing to product cost-effectiveness and flexibility, coupled with high demand from the food and beverage sector

  • The market in North America is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing investment in research and development activities aiming at developing sustainable products with advanced features

  • Key industry participants are focusing on the introduction of advanced, durable, tear-resistance, and waterproof solutions to conventional papers. For instance, TBM Co., Ltd. under its LIMEX brand produces high-performance masterbatch (HPM) and plastics products made from stone paper used to produce various stationery products and bag carriers.

Read 84 page market research report, "Stone Paper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Packaging Papers, Labeling Papers, Self-adhesive Papers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The pulp and paper manufacturers are investing heavily to produce alternatives to wood-based paper products and are laying focus on the identification of environment-friendly and biodegradable options which is expected to boost product demand. Increasing the demand for sustainable packaging offers profitable opportunities for the stone paper manufacturers and the market. The market for stone paper is also expected to be driven by the growing adoption of stone paper for packaging application and the replacement of conventional wood-based paper.

The market is moderately competitive in nature owing to the consolidated presence of stone paper manufacturers across Asia Pacific and Europe. However, the market is highly influenced by trends in the production of limestone which is expected to emerge as an outline for the production of stone paper.

Grand View Research has segmented the global stone paper market on the basis of application and region:

  • Stone Paper Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Stone Paper Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Stone Paper Market

  • The Stone Paper Company

  • Guangzhou Myhome Wallpaper Co. Ltd.

  • AM Packaging Company Limited

  • Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise

  • Kapstone

  • Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

  • STP STONE PAPER GmbH

  • Stone Paper

  • TBM Co., Ltd

  • Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co.

  • Sphera International

  • Anydesignsrl.

Check out more studies related to the Global Advanced Interior Materials, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Glyoxal Market The global glyoxal market size exceeded USD 1.30 billion in 2015. Growing end-use industries such as oil & gas, textile & paper packaging, particularly in emerging economies of the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific, is expected to remain a key driving factor over the forecast period.

  • Thermal Paper Market The global thermal paper market size is expected to reach USD 6.03 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.2%. The growing product usage in tags & labels in the food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the market growth.

  • Green Packaging Market The global green packaging market size was valued at USD 258.74 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. Owing to the growing food & beverage industry adopting packaging made from degradable and recyclable materials.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stone-paper-market-size-worth--1-2-billion-by-2028--cagr-4-8-grand-view-research-inc-301369984.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

