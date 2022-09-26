U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,676.75
    -32.25 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,427.00
    -242.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,297.75
    -79.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,667.90
    -18.20 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.08
    -0.66 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.10
    -5.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.27 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9659
    -0.0029 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.64
    +5.29 (+19.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0710
    -0.0147 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0220
    +0.7020 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,113.38
    +66.57 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.77
    -6.77 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.91
    -53.69 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Stonebranch Announces In-Person and Virtual Education Events for IT Automation Professionals

Stonebranch
·2 min read
Stonebranch
Stonebranch

Connect with Stonebranch two ways in the coming weeks: in-person at Innovation Europe, and virtually via Stonebranch Online

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that it is hosting two upcoming events: Innovation Europe and Stonebranch Online 2022.

  • Innovation Europe is an in-person event that takes place September 29–30 in Amsterdam and features speakers from Achmea, ING Group, Vermont Information Processing, and more. The conference is Stonebranch’s premier European event for IT automation professionals. It offers sessions on the latest trends in real-time hybrid IT automation and proven automation best practices, as well as networking opportunities with other Stonebranch customers and partners. This year, the event takes place at The Trippenhuis and REM Amsterdam.

  • Stonebranch Online is a six-week virtual educational forum with live webinars on Tuesdays and Thursdays, October 4 – November 10. Designed to help participants worldwide evolve their IT automation and orchestration programs, the 2022 speaker lineup includes industry experts and Stonebranch customers from HCA Healthcare, Red Hat, and Seattle Children’s Hospital, among others.

“We’re pleased to offer our customers two ways to connect with Stonebranch and other industry experts,” said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. “Whether in-person or online, we are helping IT professionals learn how to orchestrate the universe by unifying their hybrid IT environments with a centralized automation strategy.”

Registration is open for both Stonebranch Online and Innovation Europe. Click here for additional information or to attend the live sessions.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

Contact
Scott Davis
Vice President of Global Marketing, Stonebranch
scott.davis@stonebranch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meet the Couple Whose New Platform Connects Black-Owned Businesses in Costa Rica

    Find them in the Black pages.

  • Short Sellers Targeted Commodities in September

    The volatility in the stock market rose in September, resulting in short sellers selling $19 billion of new shorts in eight trading days during the second half of the month. "Like using a boat's fish finder to locate schools of large fish, we can use the S3 Black App to look for profitable sub-industries on the short-side that are seeing increased short selling — winning trades where traders are increasing their bets," he said.

  • ‘I’m spending a fortune on home maintenance. I realize my second husband is essentially living in my house for free’: What is a fair way to split costs?

    ‘When I married my husband, he sold his house, which was valued at about $100,000 more than mine, but he had no equity in it.’

  • GSK picks Burberry's Brown as first female CFO

    (Reuters) -GSK named luxury fashion brand Burberry's Julie Brown as its first ever female chief financial officer on Monday to succeed Iain Mackay, at a time when the British drugmaker is sharpening focus on its core business. Mackay, 60, will be retiring next year after serving as GSK's finance chief for nearly four years. Brown, also 60, will join GSK in April and take up the job in May. She has previously done stints in the health and pharmaceuticals industry.

  • Japan’s Credit Market on Pace for First Annual Loss in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The global bond rout hasn’t escaped Japan’s staid credit market, which is poised for its first annual loss since 2011 amid the yen’s plunge versus the dollar.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea

  • Calls Mount for ‘Assertive and Hawkish’ BOE Response to Tax Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is under intensi

  • Entrepreneur Risks it All to Become First Black Franchisor in $21 Billion Pet Industry

    See why Adrian Archie's supply and services concept is ideal for new and experienced entrepreneurs.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Continues to Sound Alarm About the Economy

    The parent company of Google and Youtube is preparing for a sharp deterioration in the health of the economy.

  • LGT Capital Increased Allocation to Japan

    Mikio Kumada, financial economist at LGT Capital Partners, discusses the outlook for the economies and financial markets of Japan and China. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • U.S. stock futures dip, dollar rises as Italian election results add to uncertainty

    U.S. stock-index futures fell late Sunday, suggesting losses Monday, as the projected victory of a far-right party in Italy added to uncertainties about rising interest rates and recession fears.

  • Baring PE Asia Weighs $8 Billion Deal to Merge Hong Kong’s Tricor and Vistra, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Baring Private Equity Asia is exploring a combination of two Hong Kong-based business services firms it owns, Tricor and Vistra, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emer

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Is Rival Arista Networks The Better Option?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • BOJ Buys More Bonds Than Planned as Yield Nears Ceiling

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan bought a larger-than-planned amount of bonds at its regular operation on Monday, as the benchmark yield climbed toward the upper end of the central bank’s tolerated trading range.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issue

  • I’m a trustee for my brother: How should I handle his assets in a bear market?

    You are not responsible for the trust’s investment results, just for going about your investment decisions in a prudent manner.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell? Bulls Eye Margin Growth, Bears See Afterpay Risk

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Fed Finally Vanquishes Stocks From Asset Allocation Throne

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, asset allocators had it easy: Buy the biggest American tech companies and watch the returns rack up. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeThose days are gone, buried under a crush o

  • Costco banking on loyalty amid inflation, recession fears

    Costco customers seem to be swallowing the cost of membership fees to gain access to the wholesale retailer.

  • Thai Aug exports close to forecast, Chinese market slump

    Thailand's exports rose slightly less than expected in August as global demand for food products increased, but oil-related shipments fell and exports to China slumped, the commerce ministry said on Monday. Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, increased 7.5% in August from a year earlier, versus a forecast 7.7% rise in a Reuters poll, and against July's 4.3% increase. In January-August, exports rose 11.0% from the same period a year ago, already exceeding the ministry's full-year target of 4% to 5% growth, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

  • Key Tips for Investing In REITs

    Thinking of investing in REITs? Here's what you need to know and to consider when evaluating a real estate investment trust.

  • How Crypto Sectors Are Trading Through the Dollar Strength 'Tsunami'

    Not all cryptocurrencies are the same; how they react to a world with inflation and higher interest rates greatly depends on what sector they are in.