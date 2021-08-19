U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,382.70
    -17.57 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,830.83
    -129.86 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,432.62
    -93.29 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,136.48
    -22.30 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.64
    -1.82 (-2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1697
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2470
    -0.0260 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    -0.0070 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7570
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,759.30
    -443.02 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.12
    +14.07 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.25
    -115.07 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit pandemic-era low

Another 348,000 Americans filed claims, lower than expected and the fourth straight weekly decline

Stonebranch Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for I&O Automation Report 2021

·2 min read

In this report, Gartner examines automation-centric technologies that deliver faster value, improve efficiency, and optimize costs.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions (SOAP), announced that Gartner has recognized the company as a sample vendor in its Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2021 report in the service orchestration and automation platforms category.

Stonebranch Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stonebranch)
Stonebranch Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stonebranch)

"We're proud to be recognized by Gartner in this year's Hype Cycle report," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO of Stonebranch. "This report helps I&O leaders better understand how and when to invest in tech, and in our view, affirms the foundational business value of both the SOAP category and the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC)."

According to the report, "digital ecosystems expanding beyond the on-premises data center require rethinking of the ways in which business processes are executed." The report also explains "I&O leaders must use [SOAP] platforms for service orchestration and automation to drive customer focused agility as part of cloud, big data and DevOps initiatives."

"Automation has come a long way since the days of traditional batch job scheduling. UAC is leading the charge to automate IT processes in real-time, and our customers have gained a whole new level of control and visibility," said Giuseppe Damiani. "Gaining the ability to orchestrate the automated processes between on-premises and cloud technologies within a hybrid IT environment is a true game-changer for our customers."

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.

*Gartner, "Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2021," Chris Saunderson.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy and technology institutions.

Media contact:
Scott Davis
scott.davis@stonebranch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stonebranch-recognized-in-the-gartner-hype-cycle-for-io-automation-report-2021-301357944.html

SOURCE Stonebranch

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in August

    China's business environment looks different than it did less than a year ago, and it could change further within the next year.

  • Oil prices continue to tumble amid rising COVID cases and falling US output

    Oil prices have been impacted by slower growth in China.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Copper and Iron Ore Tumble as Growth Fears Roil Metals Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore plunged and copper sank to a four-month low as worries over Chinese steel production, global growth risks and the prospect of reduced U.S. stimulus roiled metals markets.This week’s drop for iron ore accelerated, with futures sliding as much as 14% to the lowest since December in Singapore on expectations that Chinese steel output and consumption will weaken over the rest of the year, partly as authorities curb pollution. Prices are more than 40% below a record high reach

  • Doctor on U.S. COVID-19 Data : 'Our data collection is frankly pathetic'

    Dr. Eric Topol, Scripps Research Institute Executive VP and Scripps Research Translational Institute Director & Founder, tells Yahoo Finance why he's shifted his view on booster shots.&nbsp;

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • Ignore Fastly -- Here Are 2 Better Stocks

    Fastly's (NYSE: FSLY) stock was cut in half this year after the company missed analysts' expectations for two straight quarters. A service outage in June also tarnished the cloud service provider's reputation, resulted in the loss of a top-10 customer, and caused delays for upcoming projects. As a result, Fastly expects its revenue to rise just 17%-20% this year, compared to its 45% growth in 2020, and it could fall further behind its competitors in the content distribution network (CDN) and edge computing markets.

  • Toyota Plunges as Chip Shortage Forces September Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. slumped as much as 4.7% as the worsening chip shortage saw the world’s No. 1 automaker suspend output for several days at almost all its plants in Japan next month, forcing a 40% cut in production plans.Adjustments will be made to the production operations of plants for completed vehicles in Japan due to parts shortages resulting from the spread of Covid in Southeast Asia, Toyota said in a statement Thursday. A total of 360,000 fewer cars will now be made next m

  • This Growth Stock Could Help You Retire Rich

    In 2005, CEO Brian Halligan and CTO Dharmesh Shah co-founded HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) to solve this problem. Here's why this growth stock could help you retire rich. HubSpot pioneered the concept of inbound marketing.

  • Toyota Cuts Show Chip Shortage Ravages Even Best Supply Planners

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s efforts to stockpile enough chips and other key components to ride out supply disruptions only protected the company so long before it too succumbed to the shortages eviscerating automakers.The manufacturer will suspend production at 14 plants across Japan for various lengths of time through next month. The impact of these cuts will be harshest in September, with Toyota slashing its production plan by 40%, though risks will carry forward beyond next month.It’s

  • Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil dropped to below $66 a barrel on Thursday, its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger U.S. dollar and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories. Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. "The longer-than-anticipated battle against the invisible enemy has made investors cautious and pragmatic, leading to gradually softer prices," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • NYC restaurants sue city over ‘arbitrary’ proof-of-vaccination rule

    New York City was the first major metropolis to announce proof of vaccination rules for businesses such as bars and restaurants

  • Most flares from Texas Permian oil drilling lack permits -study

    Oil producers such as Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell are burning off gas in the largest oil field in the United States without required Texas state permits, the environmental group Earthworks said in a report on Thursday. Energy producers flare gas, an unwanted by-product of oil extraction, when they cannot transport the gas to consumers. Flaring reduces, but doesn't eliminate, methane emissions and contributes to climate change by releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

  • ‘We can’t rest complacently in the shield that the vaccines alone give us’: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi, Physician & Faculty, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and host of “Civic Rx” podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Macy’s Inc. Raises Outlook on Strong Qtr.

    While both sales online and in stores continue to rebound, there's still uncertainty due to the pandemic.

  • China lures Western fund managers to tackle looming pensions crisis

    As tensions rise with the West and its leaders crack down on tech entrepreneurs, China is becoming an increasingly hard place to make a fortune.

  • Starbucks Baristas Say These Drink Orders Are "Ridiculous" and "Disgusting"

    As friendly as Starbucks is to customized orders, a surge in viral Tiktok drinks and subsequent customer gluttony is taking its toll on the chain's employees. Baristas are complaining about ridiculous bespoke drinks they're having to make, which are slowing down operations, and worst of all, most of the time don't make any sense, according to the latest report by Business Insider.The publication spoke to several Starbucks staffers who characterized many of the custom drinks they have to make as

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Look Threatened

    The Australian dollar has been negative over the last couple of sessions, and finally has broken through major support to kick off the next move.

  • Apple censors its product engraving service much more strictly in China, report finds

    Report calls for ‘clear, consistent, and transparent’ guidelines explaining why and how Apple moderates content