Stonebridge Advisors LLC Goes Live with Arcons Technology's BillPort to Enhance Revenue Management

·2 min read

Billing initiative brings operational speed and efficiency to Connecticut-based Stonebridge.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcons Technology announced that Stonebridge Advisors, located in Wilton, CT, with over $14B AUM, has gone live with their BillPort platform. Arcons' solution, used by investment managers across North America, leads the industry in RIA billing and revenue management. BillPort ensures fee accuracy driving higher ROI through calculation transparency and shorter billing cycles. The partnership includes technology, customized workflow tools and premium support services.

Saher Mazahreh, Senior Vice President, Head of Operations at Stonebridge Advisors LLC, said, "It's been a great experience partnering with Arcons to improve our billing process. The Arcons team has been highly responsive; and continues to support our transition from our multifaceted program to full adoption of their robust Billport product." Asked about some of the visible benefits to date, Mr. Mazahreh replied, "We are currently in the final stages of transition, putting the system's full benefits in sight. We are confident using Billport will ultimately improve our ability to handle growth, while also reducing both our processing time and the potential for human error. We're pleased with the choice we made."

Stonebridge signed on with Arcons in late 2020 and went live in spring 2021. They continue to improve workflows and hope to see greater results as the solution gains traction at Stonebridge.

"BillPort is our flagship product," said Hemant More, Co-Founder of Arcons. "We've spent a lot of time over the years getting the solution right. When we pair a superior product with high touch service, our clients win every time. We're delighted that Stonebridge joined our roster of clients. We look forward to working with them for years to come."

About Stonebridge Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Advisors LLC is an RIA based in Wilton, CT with approximately $14B AUM as of July 2021. The asset manager serves institutional investors and high net worth individuals.

About Arcons Technology

Arcons Technology, founded in 1998, is transforming the technology infrastructure of wealth management firms. Since 1993, the founders of Arcons pioneered the industry's core technologies and are now extending those capabilities to maximize advisors' technology investments.

Based on this success, Arcons serves over 100 organizations representing $350+ billion in assets, including some of the industry's best-known firms.

Contact:

Hemant More

President, Co-Founder

Tel: 650-533-3452

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stonebridge-advisors-llc-goes-live-with-arcons-technologys-billport-to-enhance-revenue-management-301394354.html

SOURCE Arcons Technology, Inc.

