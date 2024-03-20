StoneCo Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: R$12.1b (up 29% from FY 2022).

Net income: R$1.60b (up from R$519.4m loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 13% (up from net loss in FY 2022). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: R$5.09 (up from R$1.67 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

StoneCo EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 16%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Financial Services segment contributing a total revenue of R$10.5b (87% of total revenue). The most substantial expense, totaling R$4.34b were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how STNE's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 10% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.1% growth forecast for the Diversified Financial industry in the US.

Performance of the American Diversified Financial industry.

The company's shares are down 5.7% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on StoneCo's balance sheet.

