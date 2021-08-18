U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CNSX:BUX)

·3 min read
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CNSX:BUX): The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: http://stonegateinc.com/reports/BUX.TO Initiation.pdf.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Biomark Diagnostics (CSE:BUX), (OTCMKTS:BMKDF) is a Canadian Based company that develops proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate biotechnology and machine learning diagnostics solutions to detect early stage hard to detect and treat cancers. The company's cancer diagnostics technology is a metabolomics-liquid biopsy based diagnostic assay that allows for cancer detection, monitoring, and prognosis for treatment for cancer in its early stages, where approximately 90% of which can be cured. The company is currently focused on commercialization of its cancer diagnostic assay and detection systems and hopes to start distribution once clinical trials are completed and regulatory acceptance is obtained within the next 12-18 months.

SUMMARY

  • Large and expanding market - The global cancer diagnostic market is currently valued at approximately $170.0 billion and is estimated to grow and reach $280.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9%.

  • Developing a new paradigm in early lung cancer detection - The company's metabolomics-diagnostics assay could become the standard in early detection of cancer due to better detection vs. traditional methods which could drastically help in the prognosis and treatment of cancers well before symptoms occur.

  • Non-invasive lead pan cancer assay with high specificity and sensitivity - BioMark's initial assay is a highly accurate detection test using FDA-approved drugs for spermidine/spermine acetyltransferase (SSAT1), an enzyme which is elevated in the presence of numerous cancers.

  • Machine learning and artificial intelligence utilization - BioMark is using state-of-the-art machine learning and artificial intelligence programs on its technology platform to complement its high-performance lung cancer panels.

  • Commercial partnership potential with hospitals - The company believes that its proprietary plasma-based metabolic panel assay for early-stage lung cancer detection could be used within 1 year of approval in multiple hospitals.

  • Multiple revenue streams - BioMark Diagnostics has the potential to generate multiple revenue streams from product supply sales, lab analysis, royalties, territorial and distribution licensing revenue.

  • Experienced management team - Biomark Diagnostics has proven leadership with multiple years of experience in the biotechnology space. This global enterprise team consists of top scientists, engineers, regulatory, and medical professionals.

  • Valuation - BioMark's market cap and enterprise value is $10.4M and $9.9M, respectively, which compares to median peer values at $57.9M and $47.9M, respectively. With a strong patent portfolio, large addressable markets, BioMark's projected revenue with a small market share penetration rate, and ongoing clinical trials, we would expect this discount to diminish.

About Stonegate Capital Partners

Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

CONTACT:

Stonegate Capital Partners
info@stonegateinc.com
(214) 987-4121

SOURCE: Stonegate Capital Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660382/Stonegate-Capital-Partners-Initiates-Coverage-on-BioMark-Diagnostics-Inc-CNSXBUX

