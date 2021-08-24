U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

·4 min read
In this article:
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC): The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: http://stonegateinc.com/reports/PLBC Q221.pdf.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Plumas Bancorp (the Company or Plumas) is a bank holding company headquartered in Reno, Nevada and was incorporated in 2002. Plumas Bancorp is the holding company for Plumas Bank, a Quincy, California based bank founded in 1980. The Company owns all outstanding shares of Plumas Bank. Plumas Bank provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada with a focus on personal service. Plumas Bank offers an array of deposit products such as checking, savings, and retirement accounts in addition to its loan portfolio consisting of commercial, industrial, agricultural, and construction loans. Plumas Bank also provides consumer, home equity, and auto loans. Plumas Bank currently operates 13 branches including 11 in California and two in Nevada. Plumas Bank also operates 2 lending offices located in Northern California.

COMPANY SUMMARY

  • Profits continue despite COVID &ndash; The Company reported Q2FF21 net income of $4.5M ($0.85/share), up 39% Y/Y due to increases in net interest income, non-interest income, and lower provision for loan losses. Net interest income was up 6% Y/Y due to an increase in interest income and a decline in interest expense. The provision for loan losses decreased $0.375M Y/Y, to $0.375M.

  • Closed acquisition creates upside &ndash; The Company closed its previously announced $21.3M acquisition of Feather River Bancorp on 7/1/2021. On a proforma basis as of Jun 2021, combined assets were $1.5B, and $1.3B in deposits. Additional attractive features from the acquisition include expanded market opportunities in Northern California markets, scale is enhanced with geographic expansion, it further diversifies the loan portfolio, and is immediately accretive to EPS. We note that our estimates and valuation do not incorporate the acquisition until we obtain more detailed information.

  • Strong core deposits &ndash; Plumas has a strong history of increasing its demand, savings, and money market deposits from local businesses and individuals. In total, deposits grew by 40% Y/Y to reach $1.1B on March 31, 2021. Since 2015, the Company has grown deposits at a ~13% CAGR.

  • Diversified loan portfolio &ndash; PLBC provides a range of lending services including retail consumer, automobile, home equity, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial term loans, as well as SBA government-guaranteed loans, agricultural loans, and credit lines. The breadth of loan diversification helps Plumas to avoid becoming overly concentrated to a single industry.

  • Non-interest earnings income growth &ndash; In addition to the Company's primary source of revenue, interest income, Plumas also derives ~18% of its revenue from a variety of noninterest income items including loan servicing fees, service charges on deposit accounts, interchange revenue and gains on sales of SBA 7a loans. Plumas has grown non-interest income ~8% since 2015.

  • Successful growth strategy &ndash; The Company continued to expand its branch operations into targeted growth markets of Northern California and Northwestern Nevada over the years with great success including the purchase of Mutual of Omaha Bank's Carson City Branch in October 2018.

  • Valuation &ndash; We use a comp analysis on P/E and P/TBV to help frame valuation. Using a P/E range of 9x to 11x with a mid-point of 10x on our FY21 EPS estimate results in a valuation range of $30.25 to $37.00 with a mid-point of $33.75. Using a P/TBV multiple range of 1.4x to 1.7x, we arrive at a valuation range of $27.00 to $33.00 with a mid-point of $31.00. Additional details can be found on page 8.

About Stonegate Capital Partners

Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

CONTACT:

Stonegate Capital Partners
info@stonegateinc.com
(214) 987-4121

SOURCE: Stonegate Capital Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661163/Stonegate-Capital-Partners-Updates-Coverage-On-Plumas-Bancorp-NASDAQPLBC

