Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS)
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS): The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: http://stonegateinc.com/SMTS Q121.pdf
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
Sierra Metals, Inc. focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Latin America. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru. It also operates two additional mines in Mexico, the Bolivar and Cusi Mine. The Company was formerly known as Dia Bras Exploration and changed its name to Sierra Metals, Inc. in December 2012. Sierra Metals is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
SUMMARY
Growing diversified polymetallic producer - The Company has three producing mining properties with one mine located in Peru and two in Mexico. For the TTM period ending Mar 31, 2021, revenue mix includes 37% from copper, 22% from zinc, 24% from silver, 9% from lead, and 8% from gold. From F15 to F20, Sierra Metals successfully increased production from 5,375 tonnes per day in F15 to 9,350 tonnes per day in FY20, which represents a ~12% CAGR. Between 2024 and 2026, the Company is expecting tonnes per day to increase to 17,900+.
Successful history of building mineral resources and reserves - The Company has a history of growing resources at all three mines. From 2015 to 2020, the Company grew its mineral resources at its Yauricocha mine in Peru from 11.6M tonnes to 27.6M tonnes, for a ~19% CAGR. At its Bolivar mine in Mexico, from 2016 to 2020, it grew mineral resources from 18.4M to 41.0M tonnes, which represents a ~17% CAGR. And lastly, the Cusi mine in Mexico, saw mineral resource growth from 2016 to 2020, move from 3.2M to 10.2M tonnes for a ~26% CAGR. Through various strategic initiatives that include lower risk, near-mine brownfield exploration, the Company is confident it can continue to show growth in mineral resources and reserves.
Operating in well-known and established mining districts - Sierra Metals' mining operations are based in first rate, well established mining jurisdictions in Peru and Mexico. The Company's flagship mine, Yauricocha is in Peru, one of the most prolific polymetallic producing regions in the world. Furthermore, the mine has been producing for over 70 years. In Mexico, the Company's Bolivar and Cusi mining districts have 300+ year mining histories.
Solid balance sheet and cash flows to support growth - In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company maintained a strong balance sheet with Q121 cash & equivalents at US$74.3M and total debt at US$99.5M for net debt of US$25.2M. This compares favorably to Q420 net debt position of US$27.9M. Additionally, Q121 cash flow from operations was US$25.6M, up from US$15.7M in Q120.
Experienced management team - Sierra Metals management team has over 200 years of combined experience in the metals and mining industry. Furthermore, its Board of Directors has extensive experience across the mining industry. Lastly, management combined with its board of directors and controlled entities, have a 34% ownership position.
Valuation - We are using a DCF analysis of our mine models for the Yauricocha, Bolivar and Cusi mines. We then use a 10% discount rate and incorporate a sensitivity analysis to silver prices to arrive at our valuation range of US$3.30 to $5.30 with a mid-point of US$4.35. See more details on pages 9 and 10.
