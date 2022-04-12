U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.45
    -15.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,220.36
    -87.72 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,371.57
    -40.38 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.94
    +6.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.69
    +6.40 (+6.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.60
    +22.30 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    +0.61 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    -0.0053 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3300
    -0.0550 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,555.86
    -329.98 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.28
    -0.22 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX:STGO)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PWCDF
  • STPGF

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX:STGO): The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: http://stonegateinc.com/reports/STGO Q4FY21.pdf.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION
Steppe Gold Ltd. is a precious metals exploration and production Company with current operations in Mongolia. The Company is currently developing its 100% owned Altan Tsaagan Ovoo Gold Project (ATO) acquired from Centerra Gold in September 2017, with production recently beginning in March 2020. The Company's portfolio also contains an 80% ownership in an exploration-stage mineral property called the Uudam Khundii (UK) with a 20% joint venture partner. Steppe Gold became public as the only main board mining IPO in 2018 raising $25M. The Company is headquartered out of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

SUMMARY

  • Flagship project starts commercial production - Steppe Gold's flagship project Altan Tsaagan Ovoo (ATO) is fully constructed and began producing gold and silver in the Spring of 2020. For F21, the ATO mine produced 12,012 oz and sold 12,899 gold oz, and 29,705 silver oz for revenue of $24.1M. For F22, the Company is projecting about 40-50,000 oz of gold recovery driven by stacked ore and additional production.

  • ATO property projected to generate positive cash flow - The ATO property is projected to produce strong annual cash flows with annualized production expected to produce 50,000 to 60,000 oz of gold per annum from the heap leach operation with cash cost per ounce of ~US$550 over the life of the mine. The Company believes this should equate to $40M+ of EBITDA.

  • ATO expansion project moving forward - Steppe has three diamond core exploration drilling rigs focusing on resource extensions at AT01 and AT04 as well as Mungu, a high grade, near surface gold and silver potential site located northeast of the current resources at the ATO project. Importantly, the Company published a bankable feasibility study in November 2021 for the expansion of the ATO Gold mine. Highlights include increased production to 100,000 oz of gold annually, an estimated mine life of 12.5 years, and an after-tax NPV5% of US$232M with an IRR of 67%, and a payback in 3 years. Production on phase 2 is expected to start in Q4 2023.

  • ATO expansion financing in place - The Company announced a $65M project financing raise in November 2021. Of the $65M, approximately $59.7M was funded through the Gold-2 National Program, facilited by the Central Bank of Mongolia. This financing is for a 3-year term at 9% interest paid monthly. This debt capital is expected to fast track its phase two construction of the ATO Gold Mine.

  • Additional exploration assets - Steppe Gold's Uudam Khundii (UK) property currently encompasses 14,397 hectares located 800km south-west of Ulaanbaatar and holds one exploration license. Steppe Gold has commenced initial exploration activities on the property including geological mapping, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys, and trenching.

  • Management team experienced - Management is well established and has a long operating history in Mongolia. The Company's newly appointed CEO, Bataa Tumur-Ochir, has extensive experience operating in Mongolia as CEO of Wolf Petroleum ltd., an oil and gas exploration Company, and Hunnu Coal Limited, a Mongolian Coal Company.

  • Valuation - We use a DCF analysis off our mine models for phase I and phase II at the ATO mine. Combining the separate valuations for phase I and phase II, we arrive at a range of C$2.50 to C$4.00 with a mid-point of C$3.25. See page 7 for further details.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

CONTACT:
Stonegate Capital Partners
info@stonegateinc.com
(214) 987-4121

SOURCE: Stonegate Capital Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697169/Stonegate-Capital-Partners-Updates-Coverage-on-Steppe-Gold-Ltd-TSXSTGO

Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reverse earlier gains to close lower with inflation data in focus

    U.S. stocks pared gains and fell in the final hour of trading Tuesday to close a second straight session in the red as investors assessed fresh inflation data out of Washington that showed prices in March further accelerated to a new 40-year high.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Shopify Stock?

    The e-commerce platform company has thrived since the pandemic began, but it was growing rapidly even before the crisis.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • A new world order for the stock market is coming, explains BlackRock CIO

    There could be some big changes to markets, explains BlackRock's CIO Tony DeSpirito.

  • BlackRock busted 3 managing directors plotting a jump to a rival firm — and fired them before they could quit

    Konnin Tam, Steve Lessar and Veena Isaac helped manage a $3 billion strategy in the private equity group’s secondaries unit.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • Brazil Hedge Funds Cash In Big on Mistake by U.S. Bond Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian traders know inflation. After decades of dealing with wild bouts of it, they consider themselves experts on the topic. Their American counterparts, they say, got complacent.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over

  • 10 LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 LNG shipping stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some LNG shipping stocks, go directly to 5 LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now. As energy transitions become the primary concerns of countries around the world, the role that liquified natural gas (LNG) could play in […]

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Roku, Bulks Up on Biotech, Sells Twitter

    Ark Investment Management's Cathie Wood purchased several biotechnology and other tech-related stocks.

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock or Wait for Lower Prices?

    Nvidia stock has been getting obliterated over the past few weeks, as it's now 25% off the March high. Will it continue lower?

  • AT&T Isn't Calling My Name, But I Have a Trade Idea

    On Friday, AT&T and Discovery closed the $43B "Reverse Morris Trust" deal that turned their media operations into one larger, potentially key player in that space, while separating the core telecom and communications businesses. The merger combined AT&T's Time Warner business (including Warner Bros, HBO, Cinemax, Turner Broadcasting, CNN, CNN+, HBO, HBO Max, etc.) with Discovery (including Discovery, Discovery+, HGTV, Science Channel, Cartoon Network, TCM, TNT, Food network, TLC, Animal Planet, etc.). AT&T moves forward as a more finely tuned, much lighter company focused on 5G, wireless communications, and fiber-optic networking.

  • Why Organigram Shares Popped Today

    Canadian cannabis company Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) reported its second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings today, and investors liked what they saw. The results from the quarterly period ended Feb. 28 have Organigram shares trading 9.4% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET. Organigram said it had record net revenue of $31.8 million, up 117% compared to the prior-year period.