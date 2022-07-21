U.S. markets closed

STONERIDGE, INC. TO BROADCAST ITS SECOND-QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL ON THE WEB

NOVI, Mich., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) will webcast its second-quarter 2022 earnings conference call live on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET with president and chief executive officer, Jon DeGaynor, and chief financial officer, Matt Horvath.

Stoneridge, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Stoneridge, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Stoneridge, Inc.)
The webcast can be accessed on the Webcasts & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.stoneridge.com.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoneridge-inc-to-broadcast-its-second-quarter-2022-conference-call-on-the-web-301591367.html

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

