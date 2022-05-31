U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

Stones Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the stones market include Rogers Group Inc, Carmeuse S. A. , Martin Marietta Inc. , LafargeHolcim Ltd. , Ncc AB; Vulcan Materials Company, Minerals Technologies Inc. , Boral Limited, United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stones Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282207/?utm_source=GNW


The global stones market is expected to grow from $10.98 billion in 2021 to $12.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The stones market is expected to grow to $20.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%.

The stones market consists of sales of stone by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine and quarry dimension stone such as rough blocks or slabs of stone and crushed and broken stone.It also comprises stone beneficiating activities such as crushing, grinding, washing, screening, pulverizing, and sizing.

The stones market is segmented into dimension stones and crushed stones.

The main types of stones are dimension stones and crushed stones.Dimension stones are natural rock materials quarried to produce blocks or slabs that meet size (width, length, and thickness) and shape specifications.

The various organization involved are large enterprises, small and medium enterprises. The different service providers include independent contractors and companies.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the stones market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the stones market.

The regions covered in the stones market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Precision Surface Excavation Machines are becoming more popular because they help to reduce noise and pollution in sensitive areas.Precision surface excavation machines are versatile units that utilize a slicing drum to mechanically unearth materials and have advantages over the customary drilling and blasting strategies.

Surface excavation machines are low in noise, dust and vibration and can cut more precisely and produce a smaller, more consistent particle size thus eliminating the need of a primary crusher. This is particularly important in mines in environmentally sensitive areas where noise and dirt pollution need to be minimized due to environmental regulation and pressure.

The countries covered in the stones market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Iran.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282207/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


