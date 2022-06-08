U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

StoneTurn Opens Office in Singapore, Expanding Geographic Footprint to ASEAN Region

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global advisory firm StoneTurn today announced the opening of its Singapore office, expanding its geographical footprint in the ASEAN region and deepening the firm's commitment to clients around the globe.

StoneTurn assists companies, their counsel and government agencies on regulatory, risk and compliance issues, investigations and business disputes. Global Investigations Review named StoneTurn the 2021 Investigations Consultancy of the Year, highlighting the firm's strong reputation in the investigations market and multidisciplinary expertise in data science and analytics, forensic accounting, sanctions, national security, due diligence, and business intelligence as part of a holistic, global Investigations practice.

StoneTurn's Singapore office marks the firm's presence on five continents, with more than 15 offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe, Brazil, South Africa and Asia. The Singapore team will be led by Partner Jason Liew, who has over two decades of experience conducting a wide range of investigative assignments for Fortune 500 companies, Asian conglomerates, global financial institutions and sovereign wealth funds.

"Asia is a strategically important market for StoneTurn, and we are optimistic about the benefits an on-the-ground team will provide for new and existing clients worldwide," said Brad Wilson, StoneTurn Managing Partner and CEO. "Jason's reputation in the region, alongside the best-in-class experts on our growing team, will help us deliver critical services that address our clients' most pressing needs. We look forward to expanding our bench of professionals and delivering exceptional work from our Singapore office."

"Opening StoneTurn's office in Singapore is an exciting milestone for the firm I am proud to be a part of," said Jason Liew, Partner in StoneTurn's Singapore office. "From fraud investigations to asset tracing and business intelligence, to compliance and complex due diligence, StoneTurn is well positioned to cement our position as a leader in advisory services for the ASEAN region. The world has changed significantly over the last handful of years, and being able to leverage expertise from our larger firm for regional clients will serve as a true differentiator for StoneTurn and the entities we serve. I look forward to strengthening our global presence and driving high-quality results for our clients."

The firm has conducted engagements on-the-ground in over 75 countries ranging from newly emerging to highly-industrialised economies on nearly every continent. To learn more about the latest insights and perspectives from StoneTurn, visit the firm's website and LinkedIn.

To view the CV of Jason Liew, Partner in StoneTurn's Singapore office, please click here.

About StoneTurn

StoneTurn, a global advisory firm, assists companies, their counsel and government agencies on regulatory, risk and compliance issues, investigations and business disputes. We serve our clients from 15 global offices across five continents. To learn more, visit StoneTurn.com.

For media queries:

StoneTurn
Lindsay Sweeney
Senior Manager, Marketing Communications 
lsweeney@stoneturn.com

SEC Newgate Singapore
Melanie Wong
Consultant
melanie.wong@secnewgate.sg
+65 6532 0606

SOURCE StoneTurn

