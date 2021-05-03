U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,187.00
    +12.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,880.00
    +113.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,872.75
    +22.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.90
    +13.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.14
    -0.44 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.80
    +11.10 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    +0.24 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2025
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.61
    +1.00 (+5.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5610
    +0.2220 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,982.20
    +1,127.84 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,397.45
    +112.35 (+8.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Stonewall Kitchen Opens New Village Candle Outlet Store at the Kittery Outlets in Maine

Stonewall Kitchen, LLC.
·3 min read

York, Maine, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading specialty food and home goods producer, Stonewall Kitchen announced today the opening of the first ever Village Candle by Stonewall Kitchen Outlet Store in Kittery, Maine. The 5,000 square foot space will feature an array of candles across various collections from the Village Candle line, as well as a curated assortment of products from Stonewall Kitchen’s Family of Brands.

“This new store is an exciting addition to our retail division,” says Stonewall Kitchen’s Vice President of Retail Operations, Alyce Morris. Not only will it carry first-quality fragrances from Village Candle, we will also offer an ever-changing selection of discounted products from our other brands, including Stonewall Kitchen, Stonewall Home, Tillen Farms, Montebello, Napa Valley Naturals, Vermont Village, Village Candle, Urban Accents and Vermont Coffee Company.”

The Kittery Outlets are a shopping and dining destination, located along Route 1 off exit 3 of Interstate 95 in Maine. The store hours of operation will be 10AM-6PM, Monday-Sunday.

Continued Morris, “The Kittery Outlets are just down the road from our York headquarters. While it won’t offer the first quality Stonewall Kitchen products that our York Company Store does, our guests will love finding phenomenal deals on their favorite products. Plus, we are excited for the opportunity to introduce our other premium brands to local residents as well as visiting tourists!”

The address for the Village Candle Outlet store is located at 340 US-1, Suite 4. Kittery, Maine, 03904 next to Lulu Lemon.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food and home goods producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,500 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Matthew Robertson Stonewall Kitchen, LLC. (207) 351-2713 mrobertson@stonewallkitchen.com


Recommended Stories

  • Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021: Highlights and storylines

    Warren Buffett addressed investors around the world on Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK-A, BRK-B) 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

  • Buffett's Berkshire rebounds from pandemic's depths, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday its earnings are rebounding from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it has extended its aggressive stock repurchases with $6.6 billion of new buybacks. Indeed, Berkshire said many businesses are enjoying "considerably higher" earnings and revenue, while others such as the Precision Castparts aircraft parts unit still struggle. "Results were really good," said Jim Shanahan, a Edward Jones & Co analyst with a "buy" rating on Berkshire.

  • Ether Hits $3,000 as Bitcoin’s Crypto Dominance Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s domination of total cryptocurrency market value is declining as its next-biggest rival Ether reaches the $3,000 milestone, suggesting room for more than one winner among digital tokens as the sector evolves.The largest digital currency now accounts for about 46% of total crypto market value of $2.3 trillion, down from roughly 70% at the start of the year, according to tracker CoinGecko. Second-ranked Ether is up to 15% and a group of others outside the top few has doubled its share over the same period to 36%.Bitcoin remains the biggest cryptocurrency but the momentum in other tokens is drawing increasing interest, such as Ether, which breached $3,000 for the first time Monday after quadrupling this year. Crypto proponents argue investors are getting more comfortable with a variety of tokens, while critics contend the sector may be in the grip of a stimulus-fueled mania.“Ethereum is rising and not much seems to be in its way,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note Friday, adding that other tokens were also seeing “fresh interest.”The current distribution of market share also reflects an April shakeout in the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin has yet to recover all the ground it lost after tumbling from a mid-April record of almost $64,870.Last month’s listing of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. in the U.S. is the latest sign of how more investors are embracing the sector despite risks from high levels of volatility and expanding regulatory scrutiny.Ether is currently occupying the limelight. An upgrade of the affiliated Ethereum blockchain as well as the network’s popularity for financial services and cryptocollectibles are among the factors cited for the rally.Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross has set a target of $3,900 for the token. Ether rose 2.8% to $3,052 as of 1:05 p.m. in Hong Kong on Monday.Other cryptocurrencies have jumped too. The price of Binance Coin is up 3,460% over the past 12 months, according to CoinGecko. Dogecoin, a token started as a joke in 2013 but now a social-media favorite touted by the likes of Elon Musk, has surged 15,000% to a market value of around $50 billion.(Updates with markets in the eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street’s Bitcoin Isn’t Your Bitcoin

    A reading of Ben Hunt’s latest essay “In Praise of Bitcoin.”

  • Asia slips into holiday lull, U.S. data set to shine

    Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as holidays in China and Japan crimped volumes and investors awaited a raft of data this week which should show the U.S. leading a global economic recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.7%, led by a 1.3% drop in Taiwan. Japan's Nikkei was shut for a holiday, but Nikkei futures edged up 0.4%.

  • Cryptotwitter Shows No Respect for Age in Responding to Munger’s Bitcoin Diss

    To what should have been the absolute surprise of no one, the bitcoin community and the crypto universe beyond responded in kind.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Gets More Cautious on Stocks and Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s capital-deployment machine pulled back on several fronts at the start of the year as the billionaire took a more cautious stance on stocks.Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s net stock sales in the first quarter were the second-highest in almost five years and the conglomerate, where the billionaire is chief executive officer, slowed its buyback pace, according to a regulatory filing Saturday. That helped push Berkshire’s cash pile up 5.2% from three months earlier to a near-record $145.4 billion at the end of March.Buffett has struggled in recent years to keep up with Berkshire’s ever-gushing cash flow. That’s led him to repurchase significant amounts of Berkshire stock, pulling a lever for capital deployment that he had previously avoided in favor of big acquisitions or stock purchases. He set a record in the third quarter of last year, snapping up $9 billion of stocks, but slowed that pace during the first quarter with repurchases of $6.6 billion.“If Buffett does not perceive there to be acquisitions available at fair prices and it’s evident, as a net seller of stocks, that he doesn’t see a lot of opportunities in the open market to buy publicly traded stocks, are we looking at cash growing to $175 billion over the course of the next year or so? Because that appears to be where we’re heading,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in an interview. “If buybacks are going to decelerate, then what levers are left to pull?”Berkshire repurchased more stock in January and February than the company did in March, when the stock climbed nearly 5.8%, according to the filing. Buffett’s long been disciplined on the price of buybacks, noting in 2018 when the company loosened its repurchase policy that he and his longtime business partner and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger can repurchase shares when they’re below Berkshire’s intrinsic value.Berkshire has come up short on well-priced and sizable acquisitions in recent years, one of Buffett’s more preferred ways to put cash to work. He struck a deal last year for some natural gas assets from Dominion Energy Inc. and invested in some Japanese trading companies. But he’s long been sensitive to prices, not wanting to overpay for an asset, according to Shanahan, and the competitive landscape for deals has intensified with the boom in private equity and special purpose acquisition companies.Still, Berkshire’s businesses pulled off a strong quarter, with earnings reaching the second-highest level in data going back to 2010. Operating profit of about $7.02 billion was only surpassed by the third quarter of 2019. The gains were partly fueled by the firm’s insurers and its group of manufacturers, servicing businesses and retailers.Net earnings, which reflect Berkshire’s $282 billion equity portfolio, swung to a profit of $11.7 billion in the quarter, compared to a loss of $49.7 billion a year earlier, when the pandemic started to race across the U.S. and stocks slumped.Despite buybacks that fell short of Buffett’s quarterly record, the billionaire investor has continued to go after Berkshire’s own stock since the end of March, with at least $1.25 billion of repurchases through April 22, according to the filing. And given that Berkshire has no set amount allocated for buyback plans, sizable repurchases are still a nice bit of capital deployment, according to CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert.“The fact that Berkshire allocated over $6 billion to buybacks this quarter is going to be positively received by investors,” Seifert said.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“The $6.6 billion 1Q buyback was an expected drop from 4Q, but still significant. Nearly all segments showed accelerated revenue and earnings.”--Matthew Palazola, senior industry analystBerkshire Class A shares climbed almost 11% in the first quarter, outpacing the 5.8% gain in the S&P 500 during the same time.Buffett, 90, will join Munger, 97, for Berkshire’s annual meeting Saturday. The pair will field questions from investors for hours during the virtual event.Follow the TopLive blog when the meeting starts here.(Updates with analyst comments in fourth and ninth paragraph, buyback details in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kraft Heinz finally gets some praise from the Warren Buffett crew

    Kraft Heinz gets a vote of confidence from Warren Buffett's team at this year's Berkshire annual meeting.

  • Ether Breaks Above $3K for the First Time Ever

    Demand for ether continues to rise.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Underpinned by Strength in Commodity Prices

    Investor attention will turn to the RBA’s May policy meeting on Tuesday where it is widely expected to keep rates at a record low of 0.1%.

  • KKR-Backed Australian Pub Operator Seeks $272 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Venue Co., a pub operator backed by KKR & Co., is seeking to raise A$352 million ($272 million) in an initial public offering, the latest in a flurry of fresh listings in Sydney.The Melbourne-based company, which runs about 175 pubs, bars and venues across Australia and New Zealand, is marketing shares at A$2.33 each in the offering, according terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News on Monday. The price would value the firm at A$903 million, the terms show. KKR invested in the pub operator in 2017.Australian Venue’s IPO is the third major offering in two weeks in the country where companies have priced about $1.7 billion of first-time share sale so far in 2021, the best start to a year since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Non-bank lender Pepper Money Ltd. kicked off its IPO last week that could raise $351 million, while medical testing operator Australian Clinical Labs Ltd. is looking to raise $316 million.Australian Venue plans to start taking institutional investor orders from May 10 and to list in Sydney on May 27, according to the terms.Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and KKR Capital Markets are the joint lead managers of the offering. The deal would mean Goldman Sachs is working on all three of Australia’s biggest listings to date in 2021. The U.S. bank is leading in underwriting of Australia and New Zealand equity and rights offerings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg League Tables.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    'He told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working.'

  • Rich Americans Fleeing Tax Hikes May Turbocharge Shift to ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- The booming ETF industry may be set to lure even more cash in the coming years as rich Americans facing higher capital gains taxes look to limit what they owe Uncle Sam.President Joe Biden’s plan to double the rate those making more than $1 million a year pay on investment profits would accelerate a shift that’s already seen hundreds of billions of dollars migrate from mutual funds to exchange-traded funds, market watchers say. That’s because ETFs are generally more tax efficient, spinning off fewer capital-gain disbursements that for some could soon become a lot more costly.In fact, by one measure, the tax efficiency of ETFs has been the single most important driver behind the tectonic shift in asset allocations in recent years. While the administration’s plan remains in its infancy and is sure to face intense scrutiny from lawmakers in the months ahead, even an incremental hike in the capital-gains rate would likely spur further ETF usage, according to David Perlman, an ETF strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.“If capital gains tax rates are going to be higher, if you have a choice of a structure that helps to defer capital gains and gives you more control over when to recognize those gains, you’d be more inclined to go in that direction,” Perlman said.When an investor exits a mutual fund, the fund’s manager must sell securities to raise cash for the redemption. The same investor leaving an ETF can sell their shares on to another investor, meaning neither the fund nor its manager has made a taxable transaction.Meanwhile, the “in-kind” process used to create and redeem shares in an ETF -- whereby the ETF issuer exchanges the fund’s underlying securities with a market maker rather than transacting in cash -- means the ETF rarely executes a taxable sale.A December study by researchers at Villanova and Lehigh universities found that over the past five years, ETFs have averaged a tax burden 0.92% lower than active mutual funds. Moreover, particularly for high net-worth investors, tax considerations have outweighed both performance and fees as the primary driver of flows out of active mutual funds and into ETFs, the findings showed.“There’s no question Biden’s plan to hike the capital gains tax could be a boon for ETFs,” Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm, said via email. “Despite significant market share gains by ETFs over the past decade, there are still trillions of dollars locked in less tax efficient mutual funds.”Last year alone, the ETF industry took in almost $500 billion, while mutual funds lost about $362 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.ETF AdvantageMost ETFs hardly pass along any capital gains to shareholders nowadays. Only 3 of 585 in a CFRA analysis made disbursements in 2020, Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF & mutual fund research at the firm, wrote in an April 26 report. Over the same span, 37 of 39 domestic equity mutual funds from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. incurred a capital gain, the analysis showed.“We expect more people that mix ETFs and mutual funds together will be more inclined to shift toward strategies to avoid paying higher capital gains taxes in the future,” Rosenbluth wrote.Even investors not affected by the higher rate could migrate toward ETFs, he added. Simply the discussion of capital gains reminds investors of the industry’s innate tax advantages over mutual funds.Others aren’t convinced a higher capital-gains rate will do much to boost inflows into ETFs. Wealthy investors would have to sell their mutual fund holdings to make the switch, triggering significant tax liabilities in the process, said Michael Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.“I see this tax hike not being good or bad for ETFs,” he said.Meanwhile, ETFs don’t suit every investment need. The U.S. retirement system remains heavily geared toward mutual funds, for example.Nonetheless, Perlman agrees with Rosenbluth that the potential tax change could even have an impact on investors below the $1 million annual earnings threshold.Those expecting to soon find themselves in the upper tax bracket, or concerned the threshold could be lowered down the road, are also likely to shift their future allocations, he said.“The incentives apply more broadly than just to those impacted by the proposal,” Perlman said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Ethereum rally continues, with price topping $3,000 for first time

    Ethereum, the word's second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, topped $3,000 for the first time Sunday.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • Dell Reaches Deal to Sell Boomi to TPG, Francisco Partners

    The transaction, announced Sunday, values the cloud-based integration platform at $4 billion including debt.

  • Warren Buffett predicts ‘red hot’ US inflation as economy takes off

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is predicting a “red hot” US recovery from the Covid pandemic, but has warned the economy is being hit by rising inflation. Mr Buffett, known as the “Sage of Omaha” for his savvy stock picking, said the coronavirus crisis had sparked a highly unusual recession because so many businesses had continued to thrive. But although he expects a rapid recovery, Mr Buffett also fears that inflation will rapidly pick up in a way that America has not experienced for over a decade. He said: “This economy right now – 85pc of it is running in a super high gear. We’re seeing very substantial inflation.” Rapidly rising prices are viewed with concern by investors as they can eat into returns, drive up interest rates and potentially cause long-term damage to the economy and living standards by eroding the value of workers’ wages. Inflation has not been a challenge in the West since before the financial crisis. However, speaking as his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway announced $11.7bn in profits, 90-year-old Mr Buffett said that overall the economy is currently in good shape. He said: “Right now, business really is very good in a great many segments of the economy.” Berkshire Hathaway has significant stakes in some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Apple and Kraft Heinz. Remarks made by Mr Buffett, who boasts a net worth of $104bn, are carefully monitored by stock markets around the world for his predictions. Flanked by Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he also joined to a growing number of critics of special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as “black cheque” entities. These businesses raise cash from investors to buy a private company – typically without telling shareholders what the target is. Spacs have been publicised by the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, and it is feared a bubble has built up which could lead to massive losses for some retail investors.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.