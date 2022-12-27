U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

Stonewall Kitchen Shines in Gifts and Decorative Accessories’ Reader Ranking Awards

Stonewall Kitchen, LLC.
·3 min read

The Family of Brands Wins Eight First Place Rankings and 16 Top-Three Placings

Stonewall Kitchen Reader Rankings Awards Badge - Gifts and Decorative Accessories

Stonewall Kitchen's family of brands placed first in eight categories in Gifts and Decorative Accessories 2022 Reader Rankings.
Stonewall Kitchen's family of brands placed first in eight categories in Gifts and Decorative Accessories 2022 Reader Rankings.

Stonewall Kitchen Family of Brands Product Family Photo

Stonewall Kitchen and members of its family of brands placed in the top three in 16 categories for Gifts and Decorative Accessories 2022 Reader Rankings.
Stonewall Kitchen and members of its family of brands placed in the top three in 16 categories for Gifts and Decorative Accessories 2022 Reader Rankings.

YORK, Maine, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gifts and Decorative Accessories Magazine recently announced the winners of the publication’s 2022 Reader Ranking Awards. Stonewall Kitchen’s Family of Brands was the publication’s biggest winner, with 8 first place awards and placement in the top three across 16 categories.  Participating brands were both nominated and voted upon by members of the gift and home industry, which included retailers, sales representatives, manufacturers, suppliers and more.

Stonewall Kitchen and their Family of Brands won first place awards in the following categories:

Stonewall Kitchen

  • Best American-Made Gifts

  • Best Shelf-Stable Snacks/Gourmet Items

  • Best Tea

Michel Design Works

  • Best Body Lotion/Oil

  • Best Decorative Candle

  • Best Room Spray

Village Candle

  • Best Jar Candle

Vermont Coffee Company

  • Best Coffee

“These awards are special to us. Not only do we aim to provide our guests with the highest quality products, we also strive to build strong relationships with those who support our brands in the retail space,” Stonewall Kitchen CEO John Stiker said. “To be recognized across so many categories by our customers and industry peers is a reflection of the tremendous work our team puts in to create and build those partnerships each and every day. And starting early next year, we’ll be offering our gift channel customers another important benefit, as they’ll be able to order all of these brands on a single order and receive them in a single shipment.”

This is the second time this year that Michel Design Works has been recognized by Gifts and Decorative Accessories, taking home Manufacturer of the Year at the 2022 Dallas Total Home & Gift Show as part of the Retail Excellence Awards.

Stonewall Kitchen, Michel Design Works and the entire Family of Brands can be found at www.stonewallkitchen.com.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food, home goods and personal care producer headquartered in York, Maine.  Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Michel Design Works brand of elegantly designed and crafted personal and home care products; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments.  The company boasts more than 19,000 stores nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

###

Attachments

CONTACT: Jacob Ouellette Stonewall Kitchen, LLC. jouellette@stonewallkitchen.com


