StoneX Group Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results
Quarterly Operating Revenues of $528.8 million, up 23%
Quarterly Net Income of $49.1 million, ROE of 19.1%
Quarterly Diluted EPS of $2.37 per share, up 42%
NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (the “Company”; NASDAQ: SNEX), a diversified global brokerage and financial services firm providing execution, risk management and advisory services, market intelligence and clearing services across multiple asset classes and markets around the world, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2022 third quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Sean M. O’Connor, CEO of StoneX Group Inc., stated, “We continued to see strong performance across all products and segments, resulting in net income for the quarter of $49.1 million, up 44% compared to the prior year, and diluted EPS of $2.37. Standout performance was achieved by our retail business, with segment income up 338%, and our physical commodities businesses performed very well with operating revenues up 37%. Also notable was the increase in interest received on our client float, up 207%. Our financial results generated an ROE of 19.1% on stated book value and a 21.0% ROE on tangible book value for the quarter, and an ROE of 21.2% on stated book value and a 23.5% ROE on tangible book value for the year-to-date period.”
StoneX Group Inc. Summary Financials
Consolidated financial statements for the Company will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will also be made available on the Company’s website at www.stonex.com.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
(Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts)
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Revenues:
Sales of physical commodities
$
18,431.0
$
9,785.9
88
%
$
48,214.1
$
29,473.7
64
%
Principal gains, net
295.2
232.1
27
%
869.8
700.7
24
%
Commission and clearing fees
126.9
124.0
2
%
381.6
373.2
2
%
Consulting, management, and account fees
27.7
22.3
24
%
77.2
67.4
15
%
Interest income
50.1
27.8
80
%
112.3
72.4
55
%
Total revenues
18,930.9
10,192.1
86
%
49,655.0
30,687.4
62
%
Cost of sales of physical commodities
18,402.1
9,760.6
89
%
48,131.0
29,404.4
64
%
Operating revenues
528.8
431.5
23
%
1,524.0
1,283.0
19
%
Transaction-based clearing expenses
74.7
67.1
11
%
222.1
207.3
7
%
Introducing broker commissions
41.2
41.8
(1
)%
122.7
120.8
2
%
Interest expense
28.1
14.5
94
%
57.9
35.5
63
%
Interest expense on corporate funding
10.7
10.1
6
%
33.1
31.1
6
%
Net operating revenues
374.1
298.0
26
%
1,088.2
888.3
23
%
Compensation and other expenses:
Variable compensation and benefits
123.9
102.4
21
%
348.4
292.7
19
%
Fixed compensation and benefits
78.3
74.9
5
%
235.9
223.2
6
%
Trading systems and market information
16.0
14.4
11
%
49.0
42.9
14
%
Professional fees
13.2
9.5
39
%
38.9
27.8
40
%
Non-trading technology and support
12.9
11.3
14
%
38.7
32.8
18
%
Occupancy and equipment rental
9.2
9.7
(5
)%
26.7
25.8
3
%
Selling and marketing
16.0
8.1
98
%
41.3
23.4
76
%
Travel and business development
4.9
1.3
277
%
10.8
2.8
286
%
Communications
2.0
2.3
(13
)%
6.0
7.0
(14
)%
Depreciation and amortization
11.7
9.7
21
%
32.1
26.7
20
%
Bad debt (recovery) expense, net
(0.7
)
1.3
n/m
11.4
3.7
208
%
Other
15.8
10.7
48
%
44.6
33.9
32
%
Total compensation and other expenses
303.2
255.6
19
%
883.8
742.7
19
%
Gain on acquisition and other gains
—
3.6
n/m
6.4
3.6
78
%
Income before tax
70.9
46.0
54
%
210.8
149.2
41
%
Income tax expense
21.8
11.8
85
%
56.0
40.2
39
%
Net income
$
49.1
$
34.2
44
%
$
154.8
$
109.0
42
%
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.42
$
1.72
41
%
$
7.69
$
5.53
39
%
Diluted
$
2.37
$
1.67
42
%
$
7.52
$
5.38
40
%
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
19,634,450
19,255,452
2
%
19,529,843
19,102,244
2
%
Diluted
20,109,992
19,855,226
1
%
19,984,898
19,669,397
2
%
n/m = not meaningful to present as a percentage
The following table presents our consolidated operating revenues by segment for the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Segment operating revenues represented by:
Commercial
$
170.2
$
152.2
12
%
$
506.9
$
402.1
26
%
Institutional
209.1
173.0
21
%
573.2
530.1
8
%
Retail
108.5
77.7
40
%
324.9
261.6
24
%
Global Payments
44.3
35.0
27
%
127.7
102.9
24
%
Corporate Unallocated
2.9
(2.0
)
n/m
6.9
(1.3
)
n/m
Eliminations
(6.2
)
(4.4
)
41
%
(15.6
)
(12.4
)
26
%
Operating revenues
$
528.8
$
431.5
23
%
$
1,524.0
$
1,283.0
19
%
The following table presents our consolidated income by segment for the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Segment income represented by:
Commercial
$
72.5
$
60.4
20
%
$
208.1
$
148.1
41
%
Institutional
47.7
46.5
3
%
129.6
143.3
(10
)%
Retail
26.3
6.0
338
%
95.2
55.9
70
%
Global Payments
24.6
20.3
21
%
73.0
60.1
21
%
Total segment income
$
171.1
$
133.2
28
%
$
505.9
$
407.4
24
%
Reconciliation of segment income to income before tax:
Segment income
$
171.1
$
133.2
28
%
$
505.9
$
407.4
24
%
Net costs not allocated to operating segments
(100.2
)
(90.8
)
10
%
(295.1
)
(261.8
)
13
%
Gain on acquisition and other gains
—
3.6
n/m
—
3.6
n/m
Income before tax
$
70.9
$
46.0
54
%
$
210.8
$
149.2
41
%
Key Operating Metrics
The tables below display operating revenues disaggregated across the key products we provide to our clients and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated.
All $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Operating Revenues (in millions):
Listed derivatives
$
106.1
$
101.8
4
%
$
329.7
$
297.9
11
%
Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives
50.2
49.7
1
%
159.3
109.0
46
%
Securities
154.6
137.1
13
%
428.6
421.5
2
%
FX / Contract For Difference (“CFD”) contracts
86.8
51.8
68
%
257.9
186.3
38
%
Global payments
42.8
34.1
26
%
124.2
100.5
24
%
Physical contracts
50.8
37.2
37
%
132.4
110.5
20
%
Interest / fees earned on client balances
21.5
7.0
207
%
40.2
18.1
122
%
Other
19.3
19.2
1
%
60.4
52.9
14
%
Corporate Unallocated
2.9
(2.0
)
n/m
6.9
(1.3
)
n/m
Eliminations
(6.2
)
(4.4
)
41
%
(15.6
)
(12.4
)
26
%
$
528.8
$
431.5
23
%
$
1,524.0
$
1,283.0
19
%
Volumes and Other Select Data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents):
Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s)
41,049
35,756
15
%
119,796
110,097
9
%
Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (1)
$
2.41
$
2.75
(12
)%
$
2.60
$
2.59
—
%
Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)
$
6,145
$
3,967
55
%
$
5,362
$
3,735
44
%
OTC derivatives (contracts, 000’s)
730
771
(5
)%
2,231
1,889
18
%
OTC derivatives, average rate per contract
$
69.16
$
64.17
8
%
$
71.64
$
57.27
25
%
Securities average daily volume (“ADV”) (millions)
$
6,602
$
2,901
128
%
$
4,252
$
2,687
58
%
Securities rate per million (“RPM”) (2)
$
314
$
603
(48
)%
$
434
$
681
(36
)%
Average money market / FDIC sweep client balances (millions)
$
1,863
$
1,611
16
%
$
1,730
$
1,431
21
%
FX / CFD contracts ADV (millions)
$
13,147
$
9,650
36
%
$
13,615
$
10,490
30
%
FX / CFD contracts RPM
$
102
$
83
23
%
$
98
$
93
5
%
Global Payments ADV (millions)
$
66
$
55
20
%
$
61
$
53
15
%
Global Payments RPM
$
10,652
$
9,786
9
%
$
10,952
$
10,041
9
%
(1)
Give-up fees as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract.
(2)
Interest income related to securities lending is excluded from the calculation of Securities RPM.
Operating Revenues
Operating revenues increased $97.3 million, or 23%, to $528.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $431.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Operating revenues derived from listed derivatives increased $4.3 million, or 4%, to $106.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $101.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was principally due to a 15% increase in listed derivative contract volumes, which was partially offset by a 12% decline in the average rate per contract compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Operating revenues derived from OTC derivatives increased $0.5 million, or 1%, to $50.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $49.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021. This was the result of an 8% increase in the OTC derivative average rate per contract, which was partially offset by a 5% decline in OTC derivative contract volumes compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Operating revenues derived from securities transactions increased $17.5 million, or 13%, to $154.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $137.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was principally due to a 128% increase in ADV, which was partially offset by a 48% decline in RPM compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Operating revenues derived from FX/CFD contracts increased $35.0 million, or 68%, to $86.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $51.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, principally due to a 36% increase in FX/CFD contracts ADV as well as a 23% increase in FX/CFD contracts RPM.
Operating revenues from global payments increased $8.7 million, or 26%, to $42.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $34.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, principally driven by a 20% increase in ADV and a 9% increase in global payments RPM.
Operating revenues derived from physical contracts increased $13.6 million, or 37%, to $50.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $37.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was principally due to increased activity in our physical precious metals businesses compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Interest and fee income earned on client balances, which is associated with our listed and OTC derivatives, correspondent clearing, and independent wealth management product offerings, increased $14.5 million, or 207%, to $21.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $7.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021. This was principally driven by an increase in average client equity and average money-market/FDIC sweep client balances of 55% and 16%, respectively, as well as an increase in short-term interest rates.
Gain on Acquisition and Other Gains
Other Gains
The results of the nine months ended June 30, 2022 include a nonrecurring gain of $6.4 million related to a foreign exchange antitrust class action settlement received in March 2022.
The results of the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 include a gain of $3.3 million related to the acquisition of Gain Capital Holdings, Inc. (“Gain”) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, due to an adjustment to the final liabilities assumed, resulting in an adjustment from the initially determined values as of August 1, 2020. We also recognized a net gain on the disposal of fixed assets in the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021.
Impact of the Gain on Acquisition
The Company acquired Gain, effective August 1, 2020. When evaluating the acquisition of Gain, management also considers the amortization expense related to the intangible assets identified and recorded as part of the acquisition and the net loss on the internal merger of the operations of Gain’s U.K. subsidiaries.
The following table presents income before tax, income tax expense, and net income as reported in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The following table also presents adjusted income before tax, adjusted income tax expense, and adjusted net income, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The “adjusted” non-GAAP financial measures reflect each item after removing the impact of the related transaction costs and other expenses for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Management believes that presenting our results excluding the transaction costs and other expenses is meaningful, as it increases the comparability of period-to-period results.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
As reported, GAAP:
Income before tax
$
70.9
$
46.0
54
%
$
210.8
$
149.2
41
%
Income tax expense
21.8
11.8
85
%
56.0
40.2
39
%
Net income
$
49.1
$
34.2
44
%
$
154.8
$
109.0
42
%
Return on equity
19.1
%
15.5
%
21.2
%
17.4
%
Adjusted (non-GAAP)(a):
Adjusted income before tax
$
73.5
$
45.3
62
%
$
218.7
$
158.3
38
%
Adjusted income tax expense
22.5
12.5
80
%
58.1
43.6
33
%
Adjusted net income
$
51.0
$
32.8
55
%
$
160.6
$
114.7
40
%
Adjusted return on equity
19.9
%
14.9
%
21.9
%
18.3
%
(a) Adjusted income before tax, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted net income, and adjusted return on equity are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts listed above is provided in Appendix A.
Variable vs. Fixed Expenses
The table below sets forth our variable expenses and non-variable expenses as a percentage of total non-interest expenses for the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2022
% of
2021
% of
2022
% of
2021
% of
Variable compensation and benefits
$
123.9
29
%
$
102.4
28
%
$
348.4
28
%
$
292.7
27
%
Transaction-based clearing expenses
74.7
18
%
67.1
19
%
222.1
19
%
207.3
20
%
Introducing broker commissions
41.2
10
%
41.8
11
%
122.7
10
%
120.8
11
%
Total variable expenses
239.8
57
%
211.3
58
%
693.2
57
%
620.8
58
%
Fixed compensation and benefits
78.3
19
%
74.9
21
%
235.9
19
%
223.2
21
%
Other fixed expenses
101.7
24
%
77.0
21
%
288.1
23
%
223.1
21
%
Bad debt (recovery) expense, net
(0.7
)
—
%
1.3
—
%
11.4
1
%
3.7
—
%
Total non-variable expenses
179.3
43
%
153.2
42
%
535.4
43
%
450.0
42
%
Total non-interest expenses
$
419.1
100
%
$
364.5
100
%
$
1,228.6
100
%
$
1,070.8
100
%
Our variable expenses include variable compensation paid to traders and risk management consultants, bonuses paid to operational, administrative and executive employees, transaction-based clearing expenses and introducing broker commissions. We seek to make non-interest expenses variable to the greatest extent possible, and to keep our fixed costs as low as possible.
Segment Results
Our business activities are managed as operating segments and organized into reportable segments consisting of Commercial, Institutional, Retail and Global Payments.
The tables below present the financial performance, a disaggregation of operating revenues, and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating the performance of our segments, for the periods indicated. Additional information on the performance of our segments will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.
Commercial
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Revenues:
Sales of physical commodities
$
18,224.3
$
9,315.9
96
%
$
47,551.9
$
28,479.4
67
%
Principal gains, net
84.4
75.6
12
%
260.2
187.0
39
%
Commission and clearing fees
41.9
47.8
(12
)%
129.9
136.2
(5
)%
Consulting, management and account fees
5.8
4.8
21
%
16.2
14.8
9
%
Interest income
12.3
5.2
137
%
26.6
13.8
93
%
Total revenues
18,368.7
9,449.3
94
%
47,984.8
28,831.2
66
%
Cost of sales of physical commodities
18,198.5
9,297.1
96
%
47,477.9
28,429.1
67
%
Operating revenues
170.2
152.2
12
%
506.9
402.1
26
%
Transaction-based clearing expenses
14.8
13.1
13
%
42.3
40.3
5
%
Introducing broker commissions
8.4
10.7
(21
)%
24.2
26.2
(8
)%
Interest expense
5.1
3.4
50
%
13.0
9.8
33
%
Net operating revenues
141.9
125.0
14
%
427.4
325.8
31
%
Variable direct compensation and benefits
40.0
38.1
5
%
125.2
100.3
25
%
Net contribution
101.9
86.9
17
%
302.2
225.5
34
%
Fixed compensation and benefits
13.0
12.6
3
%
37.6
37.3
1
%
Other fixed expenses
16.8
12.7
32
%
47.7
37.5
27
%
Bad debt (recovery) expense, net
(0.4
)
1.2
n/m
8.8
2.6
238
%
Non-variable direct expenses
29.4
26.5
11
%
94.1
77.4
22
%
Segment income
$
72.5
$
60.4
20
%
$
208.1
$
148.1
41
%
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Operating revenues (in millions):
Listed derivatives
$
56.9
$
60.6
(6
)%
$
187.6
$
169.8
10
%
OTC derivatives
50.2
49.7
1
%
159.3
108.9
46
%
Physical contracts
46.1
32.5
42
%
120.7
97.7
24
%
Interest / fees earned on client balances
11.4
4.2
171
%
23.1
9.7
138
%
Other
5.6
5.2
8
%
16.2
16.0
1
%
$
170.2
$
152.2
12
%
$
506.9
$
402.1
26
%
Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents):
Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s)
7,482
7,882
(5
)%
22,986
23,885
(4
)%
Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (1)
$
7.26
$
7.44
(2
)%
$
7.75
$
6.77
14
%
Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions)
$
2,585
$
1,780
45
%
$
2,104
$
1,600
32
%
Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives (contracts, 000’s)
730
771
(5
)%
2,231
1,889
18
%
OTC derivatives, average rate per contract
$
69.16
$
64.17
8
%
$
71.64
$
57.27
25
%