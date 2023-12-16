StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) jumps 5.0% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) share price has soared 186% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. And in the last month, the share price has gained 8.4%. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 5.6% in the last month.

Since the stock has added US$101m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, StoneX Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 30% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 23% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 9.15 also suggests market apprehension.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on StoneX Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

StoneX Group shareholders gained a total return of 9.9% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 23% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for StoneX Group (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

