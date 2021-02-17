U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

StoneX Technology Services Launches StoneX Messaging Hub

·4 min read
The StoneX Messaging Hub standardizes and automates payments & financial messaging flows across existing systems and applications

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) ("StoneX" or "the Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, StoneX Technology Services LLC has introduced the StoneX Messaging Hub ("XMH"). XMH is an enterprise-grade technology solution that acts as a single gateway for standardizing and automating both inbound and outbound flows of the financial documentation required as part of the daily operations for financial institutions and blue-chip corporates.

StoneX Group Inc. (PRNewsfoto/INTL FCStone Inc.)
StoneX Group Inc. (PRNewsfoto/INTL FCStone Inc.)

The StoneX Messaging Hub has been designed to streamline and automate financial messaging, with its underlying infrastructure completely designed from the ground up to significantly improve the client experience. The infrastructure allows XMH to be highly adaptable and integrate seamlessly into commonly used platforms and APIs, providing firms with the ability to insulate applications they use in their daily operations from expensive and time-consuming updates. The Company's Global Payments Division is the first to incorporate XMH. XMH is also able to support all file types for financial messaging including xls, csv, fixed format and PDF, and will convert them into standardized file types such as a Swift ISO20022 for payments or an MT940 for account statements.

Venkat B.V., Head of StoneX Technology Services commented on the news, "We're excited to leverage our technical prowess and extensive financial services expertise to create the next evolution in financial messaging. The StoneX Messaging Hub will allow users to effectively streamline their internal operations using a seamlessly integrated piece of software that can scale and adapt alongside their own core programs."

The StoneX Messaging Hub provides a customizable dashboard showing the user's current global cash positions and a distributed banking module that helps maintain up-to-date counterparty details by using ID codes unique to each counterparty. It supports payment processing as well as account statement generation and processing. Further updates are planned to add additional forms of financial messaging to support other divisions within StoneX as well as external clients. Financial messaging support for securities and commodities will be incorporated into the platform in future updates.

Chandu Venugopal, Global Product Manager for the StoneX Messaging Hub added, "The underlying architecture of the StoneX Messaging Hub is incredibly robust and was purpose built to be easy to use, highly responsive to change, and to be seamlessly integrated into legacy systems. With XMH, financial institutions and multinational corporates can greatly reduce the cost of their operations with a platform that is efficient, secure, and compliant."

The product will also be available for purchase by external users including financial institutions and multinational corporates. You can learn more about the StoneX Messaging Hub by visiting: www.stonex.com

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,950 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 330,000 active retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

2020 © StoneX Financial Ltd (Company). All rights reserved. The Company is registered in England and Wales with company number 5616586 and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority FRN446717. This document and the information herein is provided confidentially for information purposes only to the recipient and shall not be deemed to be an offer for the sale or purchase of any financial services product transaction or advice. This information is provided on an 'as-is' basis and may contain statements and opinions of the Company as well as excerpts and/or information from public sources and third parties to which no warranty, whether express or implied, is given as to its accuracy. The Company (on its behalf and on behalf of its group, directors, employees and agents) disclaims any and all liability as well as any third-party claim that may arise from the accuracy and completeness of the information detailed herein, as well as the use of or reliance on this information by the recipient, any member of its group or any third party.

Media Contact
Jay A. Morakis
M Group Strategic Communications (for StoneX Group Inc.)
+1 646 859 5951
jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

SNEX-G

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stonex-technology-services-launches-stonex-messaging-hub-301229748.html

SOURCE StoneX Group Inc.

