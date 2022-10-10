U.S. markets closed

Stool Testing Market to Grow by USD 391.87 Mn, Gastrointestinal Tract (GI) to be Largest Revenue generating Test Segment - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stool testing market has been segmented by test (GI and Fecal occult) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW). By test, the GI segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stool Testing Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stool Testing Market 2022-2026

The Stool Testing Market size is expected to increase by USD 391.87 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Sample Report is available in PDF format

Global Stool Testing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

The stool testing market share growth in the GI segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global GI stool testing market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population.

  • Geography

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as stomach cancer, colon cancer, and pancreatic cancer will facilitate the stool testing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The stool testing market covers the following areas:

Key Companies and their Offerings

Some of the major vendors of the stool testing market in l4 industry include AdvaCare Pharma, bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc, Cenogenics Corp., Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epitope Diagnostics Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Helena Laboratories Corp., Hologic Inc., McKesson Corp., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Pinnacle BioLabs, Polymedco CDP LLC, Quidel Corp., and ScheBo Biotech AG.

  • bioMerieux SA -  The company offers a stool preprocessing device which is designed to implement sample preparation for nucleic acid extraction of viruses, bacteria, and parasites.

  • Cardinal Health Inc - The company offers a precision stool collector which is designed to collect and transport stool specimens.

  • Cenogenics Corp. - The company offers tri-slide patient envelope kits which is designed to check stool samples for hidden blood.

To get more insights on vendor offerings. Request a Sample Report!

Stool Testing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist stool testing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the stool testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the stool-testing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stool testing market vendors

Related Reports:

Biosensors in Life Sciences Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Life Sciences Analytics Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Stool Testing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 391.87 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.1

Regional analysis

North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AdvaCare Pharma, bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc, Cenogenics Corp., Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epitope Diagnostics Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Helena Laboratories Corp., Hologic Inc., McKesson Corp., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Pinnacle BioLabs, Polymedco CDP LLC, Quidel Corp., and ScheBo Biotech AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Test

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Test

  • 5.3 GI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fecal occult - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Test

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 bioMerieux SA

  • 10.4 Cardinal Health Inc

  • 10.5 Cenogenics Corp.

  • 10.6 CTK Biotech Inc.

  • 10.7 Danaher Corp.

  • 10.8 DiaSorin SpA

  • 10.9 Epitope Diagnostics Inc.

  • 10.10 Genova Diagnostics Inc.

  • 10.11 Quidel Corp.

  • 10.12 ScheBo Biotech AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Stool Testing Market 2022-2026
Global Stool Testing Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stool-testing-market-to-grow-by-usd-391-87-mn-gastrointestinal-tract-gi-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-test-segment---technavio-301643701.html

SOURCE Technavio

