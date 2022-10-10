Stool Testing Market to Grow by USD 391.87 Mn, Gastrointestinal Tract (GI) to be Largest Revenue generating Test Segment - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stool testing market has been segmented by test (GI and Fecal occult) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW). By test, the GI segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population.
The Stool Testing Market size is expected to increase by USD 391.87 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters.
Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Sample Report is available in PDF format
Global Stool Testing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
The stool testing market share growth in the GI segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global GI stool testing market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population.
Geography
42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as stomach cancer, colon cancer, and pancreatic cancer will facilitate the stool testing market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The stool testing market covers the following areas:
Key Companies and their Offerings
Some of the major vendors of the stool testing market in l4 industry include AdvaCare Pharma, bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc, Cenogenics Corp., Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epitope Diagnostics Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Helena Laboratories Corp., Hologic Inc., McKesson Corp., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Pinnacle BioLabs, Polymedco CDP LLC, Quidel Corp., and ScheBo Biotech AG.
bioMerieux SA - The company offers a stool preprocessing device which is designed to implement sample preparation for nucleic acid extraction of viruses, bacteria, and parasites.
Cardinal Health Inc - The company offers a precision stool collector which is designed to collect and transport stool specimens.
Cenogenics Corp. - The company offers tri-slide patient envelope kits which is designed to check stool samples for hidden blood.
To get more insights on vendor offerings. Request a Sample Report!
Stool Testing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist stool testing market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the stool testing market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the stool-testing market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stool testing market vendors
Related Reports:
Biosensors in Life Sciences Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Life Sciences Analytics Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Stool Testing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 391.87 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.1
Regional analysis
North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AdvaCare Pharma, bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc, Cenogenics Corp., Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epitope Diagnostics Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Helena Laboratories Corp., Hologic Inc., McKesson Corp., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Pinnacle BioLabs, Polymedco CDP LLC, Quidel Corp., and ScheBo Biotech AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Test
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Test
5.3 GI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Fecal occult - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Test
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 bioMerieux SA
10.4 Cardinal Health Inc
10.5 Cenogenics Corp.
10.6 CTK Biotech Inc.
10.7 Danaher Corp.
10.8 DiaSorin SpA
10.9 Epitope Diagnostics Inc.
10.10 Genova Diagnostics Inc.
10.11 Quidel Corp.
10.12 ScheBo Biotech AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stool-testing-market-to-grow-by-usd-391-87-mn-gastrointestinal-tract-gi-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-test-segment---technavio-301643701.html
SOURCE Technavio