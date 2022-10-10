Stool Testing Market to Grow by USD 391.87 Mn, Gastrointestinal Tract (GI) to be Largest Revenue generating Test Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stool testing market has been segmented by test (GI and Fecal occult) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW). By test, the GI segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stool Testing Market 2022-2026

The Stool Testing Market size is expected to increase by USD 391.87 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters.

Global Stool Testing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

The stool testing market share growth in the GI segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global GI stool testing market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population.

Geography

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as stomach cancer, colon cancer, and pancreatic cancer will facilitate the stool testing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The stool testing market covers the following areas:

Key Companies and their Offerings

Some of the major vendors of the stool testing market in l4 industry include AdvaCare Pharma, bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc, Cenogenics Corp., Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epitope Diagnostics Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Helena Laboratories Corp., Hologic Inc., McKesson Corp., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Pinnacle BioLabs, Polymedco CDP LLC, Quidel Corp., and ScheBo Biotech AG.

bioMerieux SA - The company offers a stool preprocessing device which is designed to implement sample preparation for nucleic acid extraction of viruses, bacteria, and parasites.

Cardinal Health Inc - The company offers a precision stool collector which is designed to collect and transport stool specimens.

Cenogenics Corp. - The company offers tri-slide patient envelope kits which is designed to check stool samples for hidden blood.

Stool Testing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist stool testing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stool testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stool-testing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stool testing market vendors

Stool Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 391.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AdvaCare Pharma, bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc, Cenogenics Corp., Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epitope Diagnostics Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Helena Laboratories Corp., Hologic Inc., McKesson Corp., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Pinnacle BioLabs, Polymedco CDP LLC, Quidel Corp., and ScheBo Biotech AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Test

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Test

5.3 GI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Fecal occult - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Test

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 bioMerieux SA

10.4 Cardinal Health Inc

10.5 Cenogenics Corp.

10.6 CTK Biotech Inc.

10.7 Danaher Corp.

10.8 DiaSorin SpA

10.9 Epitope Diagnostics Inc.

10.10 Genova Diagnostics Inc.

10.11 Quidel Corp.

10.12 ScheBo Biotech AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

