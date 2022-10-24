NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / International Paper Company

Do you believe you have the right to stop a job? To accelerate towards a resilient safety culture, we must recognize people make mistakes, equipment fails and conditions change - every day. As safety leaders, we must encourage every IP employee to speak up and stop a job. No job is more important than the safety of our employees.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Paper Company

Website: http://www.internationalpaper.com

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/721996/Stop-Work-Authority



