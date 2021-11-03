U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,623.63
    -7.02 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,969.84
    -82.79 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,655.66
    +6.05 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,390.88
    +29.03 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.02
    -2.89 (-3.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.00
    -26.40 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.31 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    +0.0170 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3657
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0410
    +0.0990 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,043.68
    -1,768.36 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,528.27
    -25.20 (-1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.29
    -37.52 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Stop bothering me, Facebook: Not ready to quit? Try these 3 tips to quiet it down

Rob Pegoraro
·3 min read

If the past few weeks' worth of bad news about Facebook have you set to smash the “angry” emoji icon below any posts about the social network, you might want to redirect your attention to Facebook’s settings.

As the Facebook Papers revelations have made plain, the Menlo Park, California, company that just renamed itself Meta is obsessed with user engagement. So if you want to cut Facebook down to size – and yet keep it around to show friends’ updates about their kids, pets, food and trips, a use case it still serves well – you should work to give Facebook less of your time. And your data.

Talking Tech newsletter: Sign up for our guide to the week's biggest tech news

Stop Facebook tracking across sites

Last January, Facebook delivered on a pledge it made in May of 2018 by releasing a tool to stop it from analyzing your activity on sites featuring such Facebook widgets as its “like” and “share” buttons or embed other tracking tools. (USA TODAY is among them.)

But if you haven’t flipped this “Off-Facebook Activity” off switch, that’s understandable: It’s not too obvious. In a desktop browser, click or tap the menu triangle at the top-right corner, select “Settings & Privacy,” then “Settings,” then “Your Facebook Information” (not the seemingly more obvious “Privacy”), and finally “Off-Facebook Activity.”

In Facebook’s Android and iOS apps, tap your profile picture at the top right, tap “Settings & Privacy,” tap “Settings” and then tap “Off-Facebook Activity.”

Your browser can help too: Apple’s Safari has blocked Facebook tracking since 2018, Firefox matched that feature in 2019 and Microsoft’s Edge now does the same.

►Done with Facebook? Here's how to deactivate or permanently delete your account

The Backstory: 17 news orgs teamed up to examine the Facebook Papers. Here's what we found.

The &quot;Apps and Websites&quot; section of your Facebook settings will let you decide whether to let the social media network track your off-platform activity and see which websites are currently using your Facebook account as your login.
The "Apps and Websites" section of your Facebook settings will let you decide whether to let the social media network track your off-platform activity and see which websites are currently using your Facebook account as your login.

Quit using Facebook to login elsewhere

So-called “social logins” can free you from having to keep track of yet another username-password combination by letting you log in with a tap from a site you’re on every day. But in Facebook’s case, they may bind to that network more than you now want.

To see how many logins you’ve linked to your Facebook credentials, open your account settings and go to "Your Facebook Information," then "Access Your Information." Tap or select “Apps and Websites”; those tied to your account will show up under “Logged in with Facebook.”

Facebook&#x002019;s site and apps can be among the neediest occupants of your screens, interrupting you with notifications about things it thinks you missed.
Facebook’s site and apps can be among the neediest occupants of your screens, interrupting you with notifications about things it thinks you missed.

Be forewarned that not every site will let you surrender this Facebook sign-in. Spotify remains a dissonant chord here: As its help page notes, if you opened an account from Facebook, you can’t remove that authentication. You’ll have to create a new account, then rebuild your playlists.

If you’ve held off on using a password manager, dumping Facebook’s external logins can be your opportunity to change that.

Stop porch pirates from swiping packages: Talking Tech podcast

Shush Facebook notifications

Facebook’s site and apps can be among the neediest occupants of your screens, interrupting you with notifications about things it thinks you missed. You can’t turn them off entirely, but you can limit their number and nature in Facebook’s settings.

Tap or click the menu (top right in a desktop browser or its Android app, bottom right in the iPhone and iPad apps), select “Settings & Privacy,” then “Settings,” then "Notifications." Facebook’s most distracting nags are the “push notifications” its mobile apps send even when you’re not using them, so disable those first.

Apple and Google provide additional tools to cut down on Facebook’s role on your mobile devices, such as Screen Time and the new Focus feature in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 as well as Android’s “Digital Wellbeing” tools added in 2018.

Finally, you can use some of the time freed up by not having to respond to Facebook tugging at your cybernetic sleeve so often by looking anew at your friends and groups to see which ones still add value and meaning to your experience there.

►iOS 15: Six underrated features in Apple's new iPhone update

Rob Pegoraro is a tech writer based out of Washington, D.C. To submit a tech question, email Rob at rob@robpegoraro.com. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/robpegoraro.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Facebook: Not ready to quit? Here are 3 ways to lessen its footprint

Recommended Stories

  • Russia to Slap Quotas on Fertilizer Exports to Safeguard Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to impose a six-month quota on some fertilizer exports to safeguard local supplies and limit costs for farmers after the energy crisis sent nitrogen nutrient prices soaring.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot

  • Treasury Unveils First Cut in Long-Term Debt Sales Since ‘16

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury announced the first reduction in its quarterly sale of longer-term debt in more than five years on Wednesday, reflecting diminishing borrowing needs as the wave of pandemic-relief spending ebbs.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone

  • US bans trade with security firm NSO Group over Pegasus spyware

    The US Commerce Department has banned trade with NSO Group over claims its spyware has been used to attack journalists and activists.

  • Scottie Pippen rips Michael Jordan: 'He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried'

    Scottie Pippen is still salty over 'The Last Dance' documentary, saying that Michael Jordan "couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried."

  • Dan Ives on Tesla bears: 'They hated at $100. They hate it at $5,500.'

    Tesla (TSLA) bears will keeping on hating no matter what the electric vehicle giant does, or how high the stock goes, according to one veteran analyst.

  • Don't Get Boxed Into Square Ahead of Earnings

    Let's circle back to Square Inc. , which reports its latest quarterly numbers on Thursday. In this daily bar chart of SQ, below, we can see that prices have been in a downward drift since early August. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows improvement in October, but has not led the price action so far.

  • Box office soars on 'Dune,' 'No Time to Die' but here's why the hybrid model may hurt

    The box office is starting to get back on track despite hybrid releases & pandemic headwinds.

  • Crypto.com becomes global cryptocurrency partner for Twitch Rivals

    Crypto.com is joining forces with Twitch Rivals in a multi-year partnership to bring the ever-expanding cryptocurrency industry to the thriving eSports scene. The deal will see Crypto.

  • Netflix Games Launch Kickstarts Worldwide: What You Need To Know

    Streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is girding up for a serious foray into the lucrative gaming arena. What Happened: Netflix said it is taking its first step in the worldwide launch of Netflix games on mobile. Beginning Tuesday, Netflix subscribers can play five mobile games, namely "Stranger Things," "Stranger Things 3," "Shooting Hoops," "Card Blast" and "Teeter Up." "We're in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we're excited to take you on this journey with us,

  • Jessica Simpson Shares That She Is Now 4 Years Sober: 'I Am Free'

    Jessica Simpson took to IG on Monday to share a lengthy message celebrating four years of sobriety, and opened up about the challenges she faced to get here.

  • Elizabeth Hurley, 56, looks 'too beautiful for words' in a white bikini

    The British actress shows off a new two-piece.

  • The metaverse will mostly be for work

    Stanford professor Jeremy Bailenson argues that work, education, and training will define the metaverse.

  • A Clip From A UK Dating Show Called "Love Trap" Is Going Viral Because This Is Really How They're Eliminating Contestants In 2021

    Bye bye!View Entire Post ›

  • Yahoo Quits China in Wake of LinkedIn Exit as Media Hurdles Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Yahoo, the dot-com pioneer that’s now part of Apollo Global Management Inc.’s media empire, is getting out of China because of the mounting hurdles to doing business in the country. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watc

  • Kate Beckinsale, 48, Flaunts Her Killer Legs In Nude Fishnet Tights

    Kate Beckinsale shows off her totally sculpted legs in a brand new Instagram photo. The 48-year-old actress says yoga and compound exercises keep her in shape.

  • Movie Stocks: What’s Going on With AMC, CNK, IMAX, CNNWF, CPXGF and NCMI Today?

    Movie stocks are on the move today as investors celebrate a positive month for the market despite concerns over the pandemic. Source: Zoriana Zaitseva / Shutterstock.com The big news here is that movie ticket sales during October were $637.9 million. That’s worth celebrating as it’s the highest domestic box office performance for any month in 2021. That shows worries about the coronavirus are waning and consumers are returning to theaters. It’s worth pointing out that October had several strong

  • ‘Ready to evolve:’ Match sees online dating changing after COVID

    Match is readying for change in how people connect with relationships. The Dallas online-dating company, which reported Tuesday slower sales growth, sees changes afoot as more folks embrace digital in more steps with relationships, according to a document posted to the company's investor relations website. “Match Group has succeeded through three evolutions in the dating category to remain the leader in helping people make meaningful connections worldwide,” the document said.

  • ‘This is a different state,’ Terry McAuliffe says on election night

    ‘This is a different state,’ Terry McAuliffe says on election night

  • Are You Still Watching? Netflix Says the Answer Is Yes

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a well-oiled content machine. Consumers have an unlimited number of choices when it comes to entertainment, including the bevy of streaming services on the market today. Netflix is still very much on top of its game.

  • Disney Revives 'Hocus Pocus' And 'Atlantis: The Lost Continent' For New Films

    Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is dusting off two of its older properties, the 1993 comedy film “Hocus Pocus” and the 2001 animated feature “Atlantis: The Lost Empire,” with new productions designed to jump-start the long-dormant franchises. What Happened: The company had first announced plans on a belated “Hocus Pocus” sequel, although news that the film’s three original stars — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — were returning as the wacky witches was not announced until May. E