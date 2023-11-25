If You Stop Buying Deodorant and These 8 Everyday Items, Could You Actually Save Money?

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You’re probably spending more money on things you don’t need than you realize — money that could go toward your savings or other financial goals instead.



By creating a budget, you can see where your money is going and find ways to cut back on your spending. To help you save, here are some common everyday items that you may not actually need.

Deodorant

Putting on deodorant every morning may seem like basic hygiene, but experts say this decision is most likely based on personal and cultural preferences, CNN reported. Deodorants help neutralize body odors, and while some people prefer the more pleasant smell, it’s not always necessary, and there are other products you can use to mask unpleasant odors.

According to a post on Reddit, zinc oxide is one alternative to deodorant and is available in oil-based lotions, creams and powders. “I go a full 24 hours and [I’m] unable to detect any odor, whereas before I was having to re-apply deodorant at least 3 times per day at work,” the Redditor posted.

Physical Books

New books are pricey nowadays, and you could end up paying over $30 for a new hardcover novel. Instead of buying new books that you’ll likely only read once, you can visit your local library if you prefer a physical copy — or check out books digitally via the Libby app. Libby is a free app that allows users to enjoy ebooks, audiobooks and magazines from their public library.

Paper Products

Paper products — paper towels, toilet paper, paper cups and paper plates — aren’t cheap, and they’re typically thrown out once they’re used. While you may not want to replace toilet paper, you can easily replace paper towels, plates and cups with reusable alternatives, such as microfiber cloths and inexpensive ceramic plates and cups.

Streaming Subscriptions

Years ago, people ditched cable and switched to streaming services to save money. Now, these same services are raising prices, and millennials spend an average of $54 per month to stream videos — more than any other generation, according to Deloittle’s 2023 Digital Media Trends survey.

One way to save money is to rotate your streaming services. That way, you only pay for one service per month instead of multiple.

Food Delivery

DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub make it easier than ever to order delivery with a few taps on your phone, but Upgraded Points found that Americans spend over $1,566 on food delivery service annually. You can avoid delivery fees and driver tips by picking up the food yourself, but if you want to save more, consider making your meals at home.

Bottled Water

Bottled water is roughly 3,000% more expensive per gallon than tap water, as previously reported by GOBankingRates. Plus, tap water could potentially be better quality than bottled water. The New York Times explained that bottled water manufacturers are not required to disclose as much information as municipal water utilities.

Coffee

Hot coffee prices average around $5, and if you order a cup several days a week, it can really add up. Talia Koren of Workweek Lunch did the math and learned that she and her partner spent $165 per month on coffee, twice what she paid for her electric bill. By spending $40 on a cold brew maker on Amazon and making coffee at home, Koren recouped the cost of the maker within three weeks and cut her household’s coffee-related expenditures down to $4.33 per week.

Name Brand Items

Shoppers can save quite a bit by choosing store-brand over name-brand products. Consumer Reports found that those who opt for store brands can save an average of 25% on their purchases. Evidence also suggests that the same manufacturers produce both the brand products and the generic items.

New Phone Every Year

Apple releases its new iPhone every year, but buying the latest phone model every year will cost you. If you finance your new device, you may not notice the rising cost of phones since it’s integrated into your monthly bill. If you keep your older phone for an extra year, you could easily save $1,000 or more.

