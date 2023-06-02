Stop settling for warm drinks! How to keep ice cold in a cooler all day long.

Coolers are meant to keep ice frozen and tasty food and drink cold and ready to enjoy whenever and wherever the mood strikes you. But as we all know, it doesn’t always work that way. If you’ve experienced the dreaded cooler slush puddle, leaving you with floating drinks, soggy sandwiches, and disappointment, you’re not alone! When the weather heats up, even a great cooler may struggle to protect your food and drinks from peril. Luckily, there are several steps you can take to ensure your cooler gets the job done, keeping your food and drinks frosty fresh and at the ready all day long. Here are some easy tips for how to keep ice, food, and drinks cold in a cooler, even when temperatures rise.

Watch the video above to learn how to keep ice, food and drinks cold in a cooler.

How to keep ice, food and drinks cold in a cooler

Bring the cooler with you when you stock up on ice. Place bags of ice in the cooler right away to ensure they never have the chance to get warm. Always buy more ice than you think you’ll need.

Buy both chipped ice and block ice. Block ice will melt slower and keep your cooler cold for longer.

Cubed ice will wrap around all those beverages, keeping every can or bottle cold.

Place blocks of ice along the bottom of the cooler first.

If you can’t find blocks of ice, you can make your own by freezing a large container of water. Plan ahead, as it can take several days to freeze.

You can also freeze gallon jugs. Jugs are mess free and can go right into the cooler. This also helps keep items inside the cooler dry.

Add a layer of drinks on top of the ice blocks. Mix flavors throughout so you can always have a chance to find what you want.

Add a layer of ice cubes/loose ice on top of the drinks, then add another layer of drinks.

Keep layering ice and drinks until the cooler is filled to the top. This will minimize airflow, which can cause ice to melt faster.

Close the cooler tightly to keep warm air out.

More cooler tips to keep ice from melting

Use a good quality cooler with thick walls and insulation.

Close the cooler tightly to keep warm air out. Keep the cooler closed tightly whenever not in use.

Keep cooler out of direct sunlight whenever possible.

Add a layer of newspaper or a towel between the ice and your food and drinks to prevent condensation and to prevent food and drinks from getting wet and soggy.

Use a cooler liner inside the cooler. This Protects the cooler from stains and odors, keeps food and drinks colder for longer, and makes cleanup easier.

Depending on the size of the cooler, pre-chill to cool the air down inside the cooler and prevent the ice from melting too quickly.

Use a cooler fan. Cooler fans circulate air inside the cooler, which helps to prevent the ice from melting too quickly and keeps contents cool. You can purchase cooler fans that can be placed inside any cooler.

