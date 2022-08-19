U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,247.75
    -38.75 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,738.00
    -243.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,381.00
    -142.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.80
    -22.90 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    -1.64 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.30 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0053
    -0.0039 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.67
    +0.77 (+3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0106 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0300
    +1.1680 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,445.23
    -2,076.72 (-8.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.30
    -48.43 (-8.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.65
    +18.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Stop & Shop Introduces Refreshed Grove Hall Store Focused on Community Health

Stop and Shop
·4 min read
Stop and Shop
Stop and Shop

Stop & Shop’s Grove Hall location now includes a dedicated community wellness space, plus an in-store dietitian

Grand reopening celebration will be an all-day, FREE community event with fitness classes, food, and kid-friendly fun on August 19

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced it is furthering its commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of the communities it serves with a newly refreshed store in the Grove Hall neighborhood of Boston. On Friday, August 19, Stop & Shop will unveil the fresh new look at its 460 Blue Hill Ave. location, which includes a new Community Wellness Space built to host robust programming at no cost to the community. Another hallmark of the updated Grove Hall Stop & Shop location will be a dedicated, in-store dietitian offering free nutrition programming through one-to-one consultations, community classes, and webinars. Stop & Shop selected the Grove Hall location for this program because of high rates of nutrition-related chronic conditions in the surrounding area, coupled with high rates of food insecurity and residents living below the poverty level*, creating an opportunity for the grocer to play an active role in driving healthier outcomes via food-driven wellness initiatives.

“As Grove Hall’s neighborhood grocer, we believe we have a responsibility to support the health of the community, and we’re proud of the investments we’ve made to offer first-of-its-kind resources and programming for a grocery retailer in the city,” shared Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We're also incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to support local non-profits, public schools, and other partners in the neighborhood with innovative programs to drive more consistent access to nutritious food.”

The Stop & Shop Grove Hall Community Wellness Space will feature free programs beginning in September like plant-based eating across cultures, high blood pressure classes, plus healthy grocery shopping assistance through store tours for community residents of all ages. The programming will also extend beyond nutrition education to offer first-time home buying and financial well-being classes. The space will be decorated with artwork hand-painted by members of the Yawkey Boys and Girls Club of Roxbury, a longstanding Stop & Shop community partner, and will feature a HIGI blood pressure machine to make it easier for shoppers to measure, track, and act on their health data. The exterior of the space will be merchandised with a 25-foot display of better-for-you foods and beverages chosen by Stop & Shop’s team of registered dietitians. Stop & Shop also plans to highlight healthier choices through a unique weekly circular for Grove Hall customers, which will feature savings on items like healthy proteins, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains on the cover.

Stop & Shop has also been advancing its investments in Grove Hall beyond just its store. The company has supported the creation of in-school pantries at two neighborhood schools as part of The Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program, Stop & Shop’s signature community program which works to ensure no child has to go to school hungry by building and supporting in-school food pantries. A Stop & Shop School Food Pantry opened at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in April – and a new in-school pantry is set to open at The Rev. Dr. Michael E. Haynes Early Education Center in Grove Hall this month.

With the store refresh, Stop & Shop will also be the first grocer in the City to offer Flashfood, a program that gives customers access to fresh produce, meat, dairy, and other items nearing their best-by date at discounts up to 50% off. The mobile app not only helps regular shoppers save over $500 a year on their grocery bills, it furthers Stop & Shop’s commitment to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030.

To commemorate the grand reopening of the Grove Hall Stop & Shop location, the company will be hosting a community wellness celebration at the 48 Geneva Avenue parking lot, located behind the store, on August 19, from 11AM until 6PM. The free event, which is open to the public, will feature a packed day of programming to be enjoyed by all including health screenings from Stop & Shop pharmacists, a fitness class led by TRILLFIT, cooking demonstrations by the Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners as well as food trucks, dance sessions with A Trike Called Funk, and photo opportunities with a Red Sox World Series trophy.

For more information on Stop & Shop’s programs to support local communities, visit https://stopandshop.com/community/.

About Stop & Shop:
A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit the website.

*Stop & Shop utilized data provided by the Boston Public Health Commission. 

CONTACT: Contact: Caroline Medeiros caroline.medeiros@stopandshop.com


Recommended Stories

  • Sleep Country Set to Awaken More Canadians to the Power of Sleep with new Southern Ontario location

    Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Southern Ontario store in St. Thomas as it continues to deliver on its promise to enhance Canadian's overall health and wellbeing. Set to open on August 20 at 1025 Talbot Street, the store will bring Sleep Country's national store count to 287, reinforcing its commitment to helping communities across Canada get their best night

  • Biz: Housing prices finally cool in NC mountains; Roy Williams aids First Tee

    After seeing soaring demand during the pandemic, the housing market in Asheville and the North Carolina mountains is slowing down substantially.

  • Ex-Apple worker Sam Sung auctions business card from his first Apple store

    Former Apple employee Sam Sung is auctioning another business card, this time from the first Apple store he ever worked at. Sung, who worked at Apple from 2010 to 2013, rose to online fame in 2012 after a customer found his name to be ironic and posted his business card online. At the time, he was working at the Apple Pacific Centre in Vancouver.

  • Revolut to allow users to donate to the homeless via the Beam crowdfunding platform

    The world is entering a huge cost of living crisis, which will inevitably result in a rise in homelessness. Challenger bank Monzo allowed the opening of limited accounts for the homeless using methods like a benefits letter or one from a homeless shelter, for instance. Since launching in 2017, the Beam social enterprise has run a platform where homeless people can crowdfund themselves.

  • "Lifetime pension and health resort": media found out what Russian Federation promises to fighters of "volunteer battalions" in Ukraine

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 17 AUGUST 2022, 15:42 Russian authorities continue to form "volunteer battalions" in various regions to be sent to Ukraine, promising the participants lifetime pensions for all family members, sanatoriums, successful enrollment in universities for their children, and 10 million rubles of compensation for every combat wound or death.

  • Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gives $700K to Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio

    Junior Achievement North Central Ohio has received a $700,000 grant from philanthropist billionaire MacKenzie Scott.

  • A Greener Community for a Cooler Lynwood

    Edison summer interns and employees dig in to help care for recently planted shade trees.

  • Intercept Settles Ocaliva Litigation With Reddy's Lab

    Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) and its subsidiary Intercept Pharma Europe Limited settled patent litigation with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY). The litigation concerns the submission by Dr. Reddy’s of an Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval to market a generic version of Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) 5 mg and 10 mg tablets before the expiration of the Company’s U.S. patents. Related: Intercept Shares Jump After Reissuing Annual Guidance. Under the terms of the

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Japan’s Inflation Accelerates Further Beyond BOJ’s 2% Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s inflation accelerated further beyond the central bank’s 2% target in July, complicating Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s task of explaining his insistence on the continued need for ultra-low rates.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBiden Called Che

  • Judge rules oil pipeline dispute between Enbridge and Michigan belongs in federal court

    (Reuters) -A state of Michigan lawsuit that aims to force Enbridge Inc to stop operating the Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Thursday. The decision from Judge Janet Neff is a win for Calgary-based Enbridge. The Canadian pipeline company has been locked long-running dispute with Michigan over Line 5, which ships 540,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario.

  • Kroger Stock Key Rating Jumps; Can It Hit Fresh High?

    Grocery giant Kroger is right in that wheelhouse. Kroger stock popped to an all-time high 62.78 on April 8 before it too succumbed to the first half 2022 bear market. The question now is: Can Kroger return to the all-time high territory it entered in April?

  • Gold Declines as US Jobs Data Leave Door Open for Fed Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped as the dollar advanced after latest data pointed to a still-healthy US labor market, potentially leaving the door open for the Federal Reserve to continue carrying out an aggressive path of interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed

  • Private Equity Just Notched a Big Tax Victory. How to Play It.

    If private-equity managers can save a deeply unpopular carried-interest tax treatment, imagine what they can do at the deal table.

  • Best Alternative Energy ETFs for Q4 2022

    Alternative energy companies, which sell or use everything from solar energy to hydrogen and electric batteries, aim to make a profit by transforming the way societies power themselves. This is happening amid rising global concern about climate change, and also amid long-term forecasts of dwindling fossil fuel supplies.

  • Shares choppy, U.S. yields fall as investors digest Fed minutes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equity markets were choppy and U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, as uncertainty over the pace of interest rate hikes prevailed among investors after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes showed officials were determined to curb rising prices. Markets have been volatile amid concerns about a looming recession, even though Fed officials indicated in the minutes of their July meeting released on Wednesday that they would adopt a less aggressive stance if inflation starts to recede. "The markets are still trying to figure out the Fed minutes," causing volatility, said Charles Self, chief investment officer at Tandem Wealth Advisors in Appleton, Wisconsin.

  • Should Value Investors Buy Tronox (TROX) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Here's Why Canadian Solar Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

    Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 62% year-on-year to $2.31 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Higher solar shipment volumes, average selling price (ASP), and a significant increase in the battery storage solutions business drove the growth. Solar module shipments of 5.06 GW, up 37% Y/Y, at the high end of its 4.9 GW - 5.1 GW guidance. Margin: The gross margin expanded 310 bps to 16%, exceeding the company guidance of 14.5% - 15.5%. EP

  • 5 Solid Stocks That Recently Announced a Dividend Hike

    Westlake Corporation (WLK), Badger Mete (BMI), Vermilion Energy (VET), Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) and CI Financial (CIXX) recently hiked their dividends.

  • Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Applies for Creditor Protection; Stronghold Digital Restructures Debt

    Cryptocurrency lending platform Hodlnaut has filed an application with the Singapore High Court to be put under judicial management, a form of protection from creditors. Plus, Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) said Tuesday it had negotiated with its lenders to dramatically restructure its financing agreements to eliminate more than half of its total debt and associated interest and principal payments.