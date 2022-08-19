Stop & Shop Introduces Refreshed Grove Hall Store Focused on Community Health

Stop and Shop

Stop & Shop’s Grove Hall location now includes a dedicated community wellness space, plus an in-store dietitian



Grand reopening celebration will be an all-day, FREE community event with fitness classes, food, and kid-friendly fun on August 19

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced it is furthering its commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of the communities it serves with a newly refreshed store in the Grove Hall neighborhood of Boston. On Friday, August 19, Stop & Shop will unveil the fresh new look at its 460 Blue Hill Ave. location, which includes a new Community Wellness Space built to host robust programming at no cost to the community. Another hallmark of the updated Grove Hall Stop & Shop location will be a dedicated, in-store dietitian offering free nutrition programming through one-to-one consultations, community classes, and webinars. Stop & Shop selected the Grove Hall location for this program because of high rates of nutrition-related chronic conditions in the surrounding area, coupled with high rates of food insecurity and residents living below the poverty level*, creating an opportunity for the grocer to play an active role in driving healthier outcomes via food-driven wellness initiatives.

“As Grove Hall’s neighborhood grocer, we believe we have a responsibility to support the health of the community, and we’re proud of the investments we’ve made to offer first-of-its-kind resources and programming for a grocery retailer in the city,” shared Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We're also incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to support local non-profits, public schools, and other partners in the neighborhood with innovative programs to drive more consistent access to nutritious food.”

The Stop & Shop Grove Hall Community Wellness Space will feature free programs beginning in September like plant-based eating across cultures, high blood pressure classes, plus healthy grocery shopping assistance through store tours for community residents of all ages. The programming will also extend beyond nutrition education to offer first-time home buying and financial well-being classes. The space will be decorated with artwork hand-painted by members of the Yawkey Boys and Girls Club of Roxbury, a longstanding Stop & Shop community partner, and will feature a HIGI blood pressure machine to make it easier for shoppers to measure, track, and act on their health data. The exterior of the space will be merchandised with a 25-foot display of better-for-you foods and beverages chosen by Stop & Shop’s team of registered dietitians. Stop & Shop also plans to highlight healthier choices through a unique weekly circular for Grove Hall customers, which will feature savings on items like healthy proteins, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains on the cover.

Stop & Shop has also been advancing its investments in Grove Hall beyond just its store. The company has supported the creation of in-school pantries at two neighborhood schools as part of The Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program, Stop & Shop’s signature community program which works to ensure no child has to go to school hungry by building and supporting in-school food pantries. A Stop & Shop School Food Pantry opened at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in April – and a new in-school pantry is set to open at The Rev. Dr. Michael E. Haynes Early Education Center in Grove Hall this month.

With the store refresh, Stop & Shop will also be the first grocer in the City to offer Flashfood, a program that gives customers access to fresh produce, meat, dairy, and other items nearing their best-by date at discounts up to 50% off. The mobile app not only helps regular shoppers save over $500 a year on their grocery bills, it furthers Stop & Shop’s commitment to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030.

To commemorate the grand reopening of the Grove Hall Stop & Shop location, the company will be hosting a community wellness celebration at the 48 Geneva Avenue parking lot, located behind the store, on August 19, from 11AM until 6PM. The free event, which is open to the public, will feature a packed day of programming to be enjoyed by all including health screenings from Stop & Shop pharmacists, a fitness class led by TRILLFIT, cooking demonstrations by the Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners as well as food trucks, dance sessions with A Trike Called Funk, and photo opportunities with a Red Sox World Series trophy.

For more information on Stop & Shop’s programs to support local communities, visit https://stopandshop.com/community/.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit the website.

*Stop & Shop utilized data provided by the Boston Public Health Commission.

CONTACT: Contact: Caroline Medeiros caroline.medeiros@stopandshop.com



