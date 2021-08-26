Stop & Shop Now Accepting EBT Card Payments for New York and New Jersey SNAP Customers Shopping Online for Pickup and Delivery

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that those in New York and New Jersey using SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits now have the option to pay with an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card when placing online orders for Stop & Shop Pickup and Delivery.



The new user-friendly experience offers online grocery shoppers the option to add their EBT card to their account on StopandShop.com and shop using their SNAP funds. While browsing online aisles, SNAP customers can sort products to show eligible items, and a "SNAP Eligible" label will appear within the product details. At checkout, customers can select the "Apply SNAP Benefits" option and select the amount to charge to their EBT card, allowing personalized budgeting throughout the month.

"Offering EBT payment online is an integral part of Stop & Shop’s commitment to serving our communities,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We’re proud to make accessibility to healthy food easier and more convenient, especially for those impacted by the pandemic.”

New York and New Jersey SNAP customers can use their benefits to purchase eligible food and grocery items for online orders; however, they will need to use an alternative credit/debit card or checking account for any items not eligible for SNAP, as well as for fees, taxes, or driver tips. Stop & Shop Pickup orders are subject to a $2.95 fee. Stop & Shop Delivery orders are subject to a delivery fee of $9.95 for orders less than $100 and $6.95 for orders greater than $100. As they always have, customers with SNAP benefits are also able to use their EBT card for eligible food and grocery purchases at any of Stop & Shop’s 400+ stores. Additionally, customers that prefer to use the Instacart marketplace may now also use their SNAP benefits to purchase grocery items from Stop & Shop at instacart.com/StopandShop .

For more information, or to place a Delivery or Pickup order, visit www.stopandshop.com/new-customer. For more information EBT Online Payment with Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com/pages/snap-ebt-overview.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

