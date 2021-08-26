Stop & Shop Now Accepting EBT Card Payments for Rhode Island SNAP Customers Shopping Online for Pickup and Delivery

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that those in Rhode Island using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits now have the option to pay with an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card when placing online orders for Stop & Shop Pickup and Delivery.



"Offering EBT payment online is an integral part of Stop & Shop’s commitment to serving our communities,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We’re proud to make accessibility to healthy food easier and more convenient, especially for those impacted by the pandemic.”

The new user-friendly experience offers online grocery shoppers the option to add their EBT card to their account on StopandShop.com and shop using their federal SNAP benefits, which are administered by the Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS). While browsing online aisles, SNAP customers can sort products to show eligible items, and a "SNAP Eligible" label will appear within the product details. At checkout, customers can select the "Apply SNAP Benefits" option and select the amount to charge to their EBT card, allowing personalized budgeting throughout the month.

“Our mission at DHS is that all Rhode Islanders have the opportunity to thrive at home, work and in the community, but you can’t flourish without the life essentials – such as food, housing and employment,” added interim DHS Director Celia J. Blue. “It is why increasing access to healthy food and other basic needs continues to be at the core of what we do daily. We are very excited to have Stop & Shop add this much-needed online shopping option for our SNAP recipients.”

Rhode Island SNAP customers can use their benefits to purchase eligible food and grocery items for online orders; however, they will need to use an alternative credit/debit card or checking account for any items not eligible for SNAP as well as for fees, taxes, or driver tips. Stop & Shop Pickup orders are subject to a $2.95 fee. Stop & Shop Delivery orders are subject to a delivery fee of $9.95 for orders less than $100 and $6.95 for orders greater than $100. As they always have, customers with SNAP benefits are also able to use their EBT card for eligible food and grocery purchases at any of Stop & Shop’s 400+ stores. Additionally, customers that prefer to use the Instacart marketplace may now also use their SNAP benefits to purchase grocery items from Stop & Shop at instacart.com/StopandShop .

For more information, or to place a Delivery or Pickup order, visit www.stopandshop.com/new-customer. Customers new to Pickup and Delivery can use promo code “SSONLINE50” for $50 off and free* delivery and pickup for 60 days.

Rhode Island residents interested in learning more about SNAP and how to apply can go to DHS’ website here.

*$50 off is obtained by getting $25 off your first two orders of $100 or more each (before taxes and after all other coupons and savings are applied). Stop & Shop will waive your Delivery and Pickup fee on first order and then on all subsequent orders of $100 or more if placed within 60 days of first order. Valid for first-time residential customers in select zip codes only. Order calculation excludes alcoholic beverages, gift cards, postage stamps and any other purchases prohibited by law. Offer not transferable. Limit 1 per household. Fuel charges may apply. Enter code at first order checkout. Not valid with any other offer. Expires 12/31/21.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

