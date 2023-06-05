Stop striking French air traffic controllers from ruining British holidays, urges ex-BA chief

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), speaks during IATA annual meeting in Istanbul, Turkey June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya - DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS

The former chief of British Airways has called for new laws to prevent striking French air traffic controllers from causing havoc for British holidaymakers this summer.

Willie Walsh, who is now head of airlines lobby group Iata, said the EU should change the rules to allow continued flying over the country while air traffic controllers walk out.

He said: “If France wants to shut down its country, fine. But it should not have such a significant impact on other countries.”

French law dictates that domestic flights must be able to continue during industrial action. However, international flights are currently banned from flying over the country while air traffic controllers are out on strike.

As a result, even flights not bound for France are disrupted. Walkouts in May cause widespread delays and cancellations to flights leaving Britain.

French air traffic controllers are planning to renew their strike action in the coming weeks, threatening the holiday plans of many British holidaymakers.

Aviation chiefs have been lobbying Brussels for two decades to change the way air traffic above Europe is managed. They have long wanted to switch to a “single European sky”, which replaces country-specific air traffic controllers with a Continent-wide regime. It has consistently been blocked by individual EU states, however.

Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary recently delivered a petition signed by more than one million people to the European Commission to propose new laws that prevent French air traffic controllers from disrupting international flights when they go on strike.

Mr Walsh’s comments, made at Iata’s annual conference in Istanbul, came as he branded the European Union “anti-aviation”.

CEO of the low coast aireline Ryanair Michael O Leary speaks during a press conference, in London, on March 2, 2022 announcuing the 14 new routes from the three London airports. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images) - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Willie Walsh, who was chief executive of British Airways then its parent IAG between 2005 and 2020, criticised the EU for imposing unrealistic targets on the use of green fuel for flights.

Brussels is imposing minimum quotas for sustainable aviation fuel – made from waste products such used cooking oils – on EU airlines and their suppliers

At least 2pc of all fuels supplied at airports from 2025 will need to be sustainable, rising 6pc by 2030, 20pc by 2035 and 70pc by 2050 under rules announced earlier this year.

However, Mr Walsh said targets were unrealistic without further investment in production.

He said: “I think it is fair to portray the EU as anti-aviation whereas other parts of the world are very positive and pro-aviation.

“My criticism of Europe really is in relation to the agenda to decarbonise the industry. We believe that Europe should be incentivising the production of sustainable aviation fuel to enable and to facilitate airlines to transition to net zero.

“So we need to be driven by the facts here and the facts do not support the measures that are being taken by many in the EU.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.