Stop on the Third Floor for Designer Shoes – And the Revolution

(Bloomberg) -- Builders of the gleaming glass and stone Iran Mall that’s nearing completion on Tehran’s north-western edge say it will be the Middle East’s biggest, required the world’s longest ever continuous cement pour and will “revolutionize retail life in Iran.”

Shopping was not the revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had in mind when he returned from exile to overthrow Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi 40 years ago. Yet Tehran’s unfinished mega mall showcases the fragilities that have come to challenge a system underpinned as much by promises to deliver prosperity and fairness as religious orthodoxy.

The government plans to end 10 days of celebrations for the 1979 revolution on Monday, holding public rallies across the country that would have been more familiar to the solemn cleric than a glitzy retail emporium. Yet the organized fist-pumping will only mask the sanctions, cronyism, inequality and creaking banking system that have come to burden the Islamic Republic.

In some areas, the revolution delivered. Iranians now have better access to health and education, particularly in the country’s provinces and rural areas. They can also expect to live as long as some nations in Europe. Literacy rates have soared, more than tripling for women. The economy, however, has pedaled backward relative to Iran’s peers.

Four decades ago, Iran and Turkey had roughly the same size economies in dollar terms. Iran’s is now just over half the size of its neighbor’s while the countries have similar populations.

A long war with Iraq and trade embargoes quickly followed the revolution and the Iranian oil and gas industry never returned to the peak levels of output under the Shah. Banks and the services industry, meanwhile, have been starved of capital.

“Wrecked by revolutionary turmoil and ravaged by years of war, sanctions and mismanagement, the Iranian economy has failed to fulfill its enormous potential, squandering the prosperity of an entire generation of Iranians,” said Ali Vaez, director of the Iran Project at the Brussels-based International Crisis Group.

The clerics running the country since 1979 still exert a vice-like grip on power that shows no sign of slipping. Yet as inflation ate away at meager salaries and renewed U.S. sanctions squeezed oil revenues last year, a slew of protests in gritty provincial towns signaled that faith in the ability of the Islamic Republic to turn the economy around may be declining.

Selling the revolution’s virtues is only likely to get harder. Already, almost 70 percent of Iran’s population was born after the Shah’s fall and has no direct memory of the monarchy’s injustices.

Debate within the regime over how to reform the economy – and so preserve the revolution – is intense.

President Hassan Rouhani wants to see state institutions such as religious foundations, or “bonyads,” pay tax and he’s signaled that bodies such as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. should avoid commercial enterprises that crowd out private investment. Rouhani was also the driving force behind the 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers, aimed at lifting sanctions so Iran could integrate into the global economy.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei advocates the construction of a “resistance economy,” isolated enough to be immune to external shocks. His concern, according to Vaez, is that too much economic liberalism and opening to the West could weaken the regime’s authority.

On Feb. 7, the speaker of Iran’s parliament said Khamenei had issued instructions to implement new “structural reforms” in the national budget, though it wasn’t clear what they would entail.

The sacrifice required to defend the revolution is a tough sell to a population that can see the children of the elite driving sports cars, shopping at flashy shopping malls and boasting on Instagram about their expensive designer clothes.

The regime is trying to respond. The judiciary, also led by clerics, has been cracking down on “profiteers,” the short-sellers and businessmen who managed to enrich themselves by brokering deals that evaded sanctions and exploited Iran’s currency crisis. At least three people have been hanged since the effort started last summer.

