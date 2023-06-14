Stop throwing away spoiled fruit. How to properly store produce to keep it fresh.

If you find yourself perpetually disappointed by your produce spoiling before you have the chance to enjoy it, you’re not alone. The USDA estimates that 19% of the fruit supply and 22% of the vegetable supply is wasted at the consumer level in the United States. But this common issue doesn’t always arise from a lack of trying. As consumers, proper produce storage protocols and ripeness management for all the different kinds of fruits and vegetables out there can be confusing at best. That is why some simple tips and a little education may be all we need to finally make the most of the fresh fruits and veggies we bring home. Though there’s a lot of science behind the proper storage of different kinds of produce, it all boils down to 3 basic factors: temperature, humidity and airflow. Here’s how to store fruits like a pro and maximize the potential of your produce.

Watch the video above to learn how to store fruits and keep produce fresh longer.

How to store fruits and keep produce fresh longer

Store apples, pears, citrus and berries in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator.

Citrus fruits don’t need to be refrigerated unless you plan on storing them for more than a week. The cold temperature of the refrigerator can actually make citrus fruits taste bitter, so store them on the counter if consuming within a week.

Watermelon, peaches and avocados should be stored in the refrigerator once ripe. These are all known as climacteric fruits, which means that they continue to ripen after they’re picked. Once these fruits are ripe, they can be stored in the refrigerator to slow down the ripening process.

Ethylene gas, a fruit-ripening hormone, can cause certain fruits to ripen and subsequently spoil more quickly. Apples, bananas and pears produce the most ethylene gas, so store them away from other fruits. Berries are the only exception as they’re not sensitive to ethylene gas.

Bananas should be stored alone, on a countertop, away from direct sunlight. The location should be cool, but not cold. Bananas should not be stored in the refrigerator because the cold temperature can make them taste bitter.

If you want avocados to ripen faster, place them in a paper bag for a few days. Avocados produce ethylene gas, which can help them ripen faster. Placing avocados in a paper bag traps the ethylene gas, which helps the avocados ripen more quickly.

Most fruit needs space and airflow to stay fresh for longer. Apples, oranges and blueberries already come in the proper containers for breathability. Other fruits like bananas and grapes should be stored in a single layer in a breathable container.

In the refrigerator, keep humidity vents open for fruit and closed for vegetables. The humidity vents in the refrigerator are designed to control the humidity level inside it. Fruit needs a humid environment to stay fresh, while vegetables do not. Keeping the humidity vents open for fruit and closed for vegetables helps to ensure that fruits and vegetables have optimal humidity.

Reviewed-approved kitchen and cooking recommendations

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Reviewed helps you find the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of kitchen and cooking experts are always testing new kitchen tools, appliances and more so you can shop for the best of the best.

More problems, solved

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to keep fruit fresh longer