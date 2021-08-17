U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,438.26
    -41.45 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,290.05
    -335.35 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,609.40
    -184.37 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.51
    -35.91 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.04
    -0.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0059 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    -0.0102 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5720
    +0.2920 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,876.18
    -623.96 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.28
    -18.07 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Stop using Zoom, Hamburg's DPA warns state government

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

Hamburg's state government has been formally warned against using Zoom over data protection concerns.

The German state's data protection agency (DPA) took the step of issuing a public warning yesterday, writing in a press release that the Senate Chancellory's use of the popular videoconferencing tool violates the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) since user data is transferred to the US for processing.

The DPA's concern follows a landmark ruling (Schrems II) by Europe's top court last summer which invalidated a flagship data transfer arrangement between the EU and the US (Privacy Shield), finding US surveillance law to be incompatible with EU privacy rights.

The fallout from Schrems II has been slow to manifest -- beyond an instant blanket of legal uncertainty. However a number of European DPAs are now investigating the use of US-based digital services because of the data transfer issue, and in some instances publicly warning against the use of mainstream US tools like Facebook and Zoom because user data cannot be adequately safeguarded when it's taken over the pond.

German agencies are among the most proactive in this respect. But the EU's data protection supervisor is also investigating the bloc's use of cloud services from US giants Amazon and Microsoft over the same data transfer concern.

German government bodies urged to remove their Facebook Pages before next year

At the same time, negotiations between the European Commission and the Biden administration to seek a replacement data transfer deal remain ongoing. However EU lawmakers have repeatedly warned against any quick fix -- saying reform of US surveillance law is likely required before there can be a revived Privacy Shield. And as the legal limbo continues a growing number of public bodies in Europe are facing pressure to ditch US-based services in favor of compliant local alternatives.

In the Hamburg case, the DPA says it took the step of issuing the Senate Chancellory with a public warning after the body did not provide an adequate response to concerns raised earlier.

The agency asserts that use of Zoom by the public body does not comply with the GDPR's requirement for a valid legal basis for processing personal data, writing: "The documents submitted by the Senate Chancellery on the use of Zoom show that [GDPR] standards are not being adhered to."

The DPA initiated a formal procedure earlier, via a hearing, on June 17, 2021 but says the Senate Chancellory failed to stop using the videoconferencing tool. Nor did it provide any additional documents or arguments to demonstrate compliance usage. Hence the DPA taking the step of a formal warning, under Article 58 (2) (a) of the GDPR.

In a statement, Ulrich Kühn, the acting Hamburg commissioner for data protection and freedom of information, dubbed it "incomprehensible" that the regional body was continuing to flout EU law in order to use Zoom -- pointing out that a local alternative, provided by the German company Dataport (which supplies software to a number of state, regional and local government bodies) is readily available.

In the statement [translated with Google Translate], Kühn said: “Public bodies are particularly bound to comply with the law. It is therefore more than regrettable that such a formal step had to be taken. At the [Senate Chancellery of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg], all employees have access to a tried and tested video conference tool that is unproblematic with regard to third-country transmission. As the central service provider, Dataport also provides additional video conference systems in its own data centers. These are used successfully in other regions such as Schleswig-Holstein. It is therefore incomprehensible why the Senate Chancellery insists on an additional and legally highly problematic system."

We've reached out to the Hamburg DPA and Senate Chancellory with questions.

Update: A spokesman for the Hamburg DPA told us: "Currently, there are no plans for further formal steps. We expect the addressed administration to assess our legal reasoning and draw the necessary consequences. Of course, we are always open to further talks, looking for possible ways forward. That is what a formal warning is for in the first place: to make a controller aware of problems he will eventually run into if he stays course."

Zoom has also been contacted for comment.

Legal clouds gather over US cloud services, after CJEU ruling

No quick fix for transatlantic data transfers, says EC

Recommended Stories

  • The Perfect Patagonia Baggies for New Converts Are On Sale

    The 5" version remains elusive, but a 7" iteration just went on markdown at Huckberry.

  • Germany: 1 dead, 1 missing after flood brings down bridge

    Severe weather conditions also led to a state of emergency in northern Germany, where a tornado hit the village of Grossheide near the North Sea coast late Monday and destroyed more than 50 homes, according to dpa. Across Germany's southern border in Austria, at least four people were injured by floods and mudslides, dozens of people were rescued from cars and firefighters were called out hundreds of times to remove toppled trees and pump out flooded basements, the Austrian news agency APA reported. Last month, more than 200 people died in deadly floods in western Germany.

  • Multiple drivers involved in chain-reaction wreck at Indianapolis

    Watch as William Byron tags the curb and spins, setting off a multi-car wreck at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

  • Rescue crews in Turkey search for 34 still missing in floods

    Rescue workers in Turkey kept up the search Tuesday for 34 people still missing after severe floods ravaged parts of the country's Black Sea coast, with excavators clearing the sludge and building wreckage that was left behind. At least 77 people were killed after torrential rains battered Turkey's northwestern Black Sea provinces on Aug. 11, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges, swept away cars and blocked access to numerous roads. The Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, said 26 people were still unaccounted for in Kastamonu province and eight others were reported missing in Sinop province.

  • Poland says it will dismantle disciplinary chamber for judges

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland will dismantle a judges' disciplinary chamber as part of wider judiciary reforms in coming months, the government said on Tuesday after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that the disciplinary mechanism undercuts EU law. The long-running dispute over Warsaw's judicial reforms has heated up in recent months, with Brussels demanding that Poland implement an EU court ruling to dissolve the contested chamber for judges, which critics say is politicized, by Aug. 16. "Poland will continue reforms of the judiciary, also in the area of judges' answerability, aimed at improving the efficiency of this system," the government said in a statement, adding that the scrapping of the chamber for judges would be part of the overhaul.

  • 8 Hair Perfumes You Won't Want to Stop Spritzing

    Yes, your hair wants its own signature scent.

  • Flooding death toll in Turkey climbs to 77; dozens missing

    Rescuers recovered more bodies Monday from the severe flooding that devastated parts of Turkey's Black Sea coast last week, bringing the death toll to 77, officials said. Torrential rains battered the country’s northwestern Black Sea provinces on Aug. 11, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges, swept away cars and blocked access to numerous roads. The Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, said at least 62 people were killed in the province of Kastamonu, 14 died in Sinop and one in Bartin.

  • A bug in a medical startup's website put thousands of COVID-19 test results at risk

    A California-based medical startup that provides COVID-19 testing across Los Angeles has pulled down a website it used to allow customers to access their test results after a customer found a vulnerability that allowed access to other people's personal information. Total Testing Solutions has ten COVID-19 testing sites across Los Angeles, and processes "thousands" of COVID-19 tests at workplaces, sports venues, and schools each week. When test results are ready, customers get an email with a link to a website to get their results.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Biden defends decision to leave Afghanistan

    Jessica Smith joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman to discuss President Biden’s defense of his plan to pull out of Afghanistan and the consequences this action will have on his administration as he continues to receive criticism from all sides.

  • Biden news – live: Plea for president to ‘get people on planes’ as Bush faces backlash over Afghanistan remark

    Follow the latest updates

  • A vaccine expert said she was mailed a muzzle before being fired. It was bought with her credit card, agents say.

    Michelle Fiscus met with state investigators in July to report the suspicious package mailed to her office containing a silicone dog muzzle. During the meeting, the then-medical director of Tennessee's immunization program told agents she suspected the Amazon package from an unknown sender was a "veiled threat." The muzzle, she said, was meant to make her "stop talking about vaccinating people."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washingt

  • State of Crypto: The Crypto Provision in the Infrastructure Bill Now Depends on Non-Crypto Issues

    The crypto industry wants to change a tax provision when the House takes up the Senate's infrastructure bill, but other issues may take precedence.

  • ADMA Biologics Stock Gains On FDA Approval For Plasma Collection Facility

    The FDA has approved ADMA Biologics Inc's (NASDAQ: ADMA) BioCenters plasma collection facility in Maryville, Tennessee. The plasma collection facility commenced operations and initiated source plasma collection in Q4 of 2020. With today's approval, the facility is now licensed to collect and introduce into interstate commerce human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S. ADMA has eight plasma collection facilities, including three FDA-approved facilities. Five of those facilities are

  • ‘Levelling up’ cost will be close to £2tn price of German reunification, says think tank

    Boris Johnson's plan to "level up" the UK will require a similar scale of funding to the near £2 trillion spent on reunifying Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a think tank has calculated.

  • Afghani Currency Falls to Record as Central Banker Roils Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan’s currency extended losses to a record low as the departure of the acting central bank governor added to political turmoil weighing investor sentiment.The Afghani fell as much as 4.6% on Tuesday to 86.0625 per dollar, a fourth day of decline, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The central bank was told there would be no more dollar shipments on Friday, which curtailed its ability to supply currency and led to more panic, acting Governor Ajmal Ahmady wrote in a Tw

  • Canadian dollar hits 4-week low as investor sentiment ebbs

    The Canadian dollar on Tuesday weakened to its lowest level in nearly four weeks against its U.S. counterpart, as China's crackdown on tech companies weighed on investor sentiment and domestic data showed a slowdown in housing starts. Global shares stumbled, rattled by concerns over China's regulations for its once-freewheeling internet sector and a worldwide spike in COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy is sensitive to the global economic outlook.

  • Former Trump national security advisor H. R. McMaster on Afghanistan collapse

    Retired General H.R. McMaster served as former President Trump's National Security Advisor from 2017-2018. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the collapse of Afghanistan's government and the Taliban's rapid takeover of the country.

  • Why Shares of StoneCo Fell 4% Today

    Stocks in Brazil have been falling in recent days, as measured by a 3.25% decline in the Bovespa index in the last week. One of the country's financial technology leaders is being dragged down with it. Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down 4% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT and have now fallen nearly 13% in the past five trading days alone.

  • Russian embassy: Afghan leader fled with cars full of cash

    The Russian embassy in Kabul alleged Monday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Asked by The Associated Press about how he knew the details of Ghani's departure, Ishchenko said “well, we are working here,” without offering any more details.