U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,990.57
    +282.90 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

WORK STOPPAGE BY ILWU LOCAL 502

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) announces that, further to the strike notice received by Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership ("Westshore") on September 13, 2022, Local 502 of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union ("ILWU") is expected to commence a work stoppage beginning at midnight on September 16, 2022. The work stoppage will result in a complete suspension of operations at the terminal.

There are currently no further negotiations scheduled between Westshore and ILWU.

Updated information will be provided as warranted.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/16/c6926.html

Recommended Stories