U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.50
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,711.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,090.00
    +17.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,905.20
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.56
    +0.51 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.60
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0639
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.49
    -0.46 (-2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0000
    -0.1990 (-0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,765.34
    +462.31 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.17
    +7.64 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,916.80
    +40.52 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Stora Enso completes the divestment of its Maxau paper site to Schwarz Produktion

·3 min read

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 1 March 2023 at 9:00 EET

HELSINKI, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has completed the divestment of its Maxau paper production site in Germany, and all related assets to Schwarz Produktion, part of Schwarz Group. The divestment announced on 13 September 2022 was completed today after regulatory approvals. The enterprise value of the transaction is approximately EUR 210 million.

The transaction will reduce Stora Enso's annual SC (supercalendered) paper capacity by 530,000 tonnes. Based on the 2022 figures, the divestment is expected to reduce Stora Enso's annual sales by approximately EUR 385 million. Subject to closing date adjustments, Stora Enso will book a one-time disposal gain of approximately EUR 55 million in its IFRS operating profit in the first quarter of 2023, considered as an item affecting comparability.

This transaction is part of the earlier announced plan to divest four of Stora Enso's five paper production sites. The plan was concluded earlier this year when Stora Enso signed an agreement to divest its paper production site in Hylte and discontinued the Anjala site divestment process. The divestment of the Nymölla paper site in Sweden was completed on 2 January with ownership transferred to Sylvamo. In line with its strategy, Stora Enso's focus is on long-term growth potential for its renewable products in packaging, building solutions and biomaterials innovations.

About Schwarz Produktion
Schwarz Produktion is the umbrella brand for the production companies of Schwarz Group. In total, more than 4,500 employees in the Schwarz Produktion companies produce high-quality food as well as sustainable packaging and materials for the retail companies Lidl and Kaufland. In addition to mineral water and soft drinks, the Schwarz Produktion companies also produce chocolate, dried fruit, baked goods, coffee and ice cream. In addition, three plastic and recycling plants are a central component of a unique PET materials cycle. Further information about Schwarz Group here: gruppe.schwarz/en.

Recent releases about Stora Enso's paper assets:
27 January 2023: Stora Enso signs an agreement to divest its Hylte paper site and will discontinue the Anjala site divestment process
2 January 2023: Stora Enso completes the divestment of its Nymölla paper site to Sylvamo
13 September 2022: Stora Enso has signed an agreement to divest its Maxau paper site to Schwarz Produktion
29 March 2022: Stora Enso plans to divest four paper sites to focus on strategic growth areas

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
Tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stora-enso-completes-the-divestment-of-its-maxau-paper-site-to-schwarz-produktion-301759198.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ghana Misses Restructuring Target in Blow to Ailing Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s cedi, the world’s second-worst performing currency this year, is heading for more pain after the West African nation missed a self-imposed deadline to restructure its bilateral debt and move closer to tapping foreign aid.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes Th

  • Czech online grocers look east and west beyond their home market

    Two Czech online grocers - one a start-up "unicorn", the other backed by a billionaire businessman - are taking on Europe's biggest supermarkets to feed growing appetite for home grocery delivery. Market leader Rohlik Group is setting its sights on Germany, while local rival Kosik pushes eastward. Founder and Chief Executive Tomas Cupr said Rohlik was focused on turning a profit in Europe's biggest economy after postponing plans to expand in Italy, Spain and other markets as inflation and the Ukraine war cloud the economic outlook.

  • Self-Driving Firm iMotion Weighs $300 Million Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- iMotion Automotive Technology Suzhou Co., a developer and provider of AI automated driving solutions, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise $200 million to $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six Stat

  • Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy

    Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire. The coffee-olive oil concoction has provoked both amusement and curiosity among Italians. While it echoes the keto diet-influenced trend of combining coffee with fats, Starbucks' line of five oil-infused drinks also adds a sugary or oat milk twist.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $153.26, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

  • Novavax (NVAX) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Novavax (NVAX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -147.83% and 5.36%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Nio Losses Could Widen After Deliveries Missed Initial Guidance

    Nio reports Q4 FY 2022 earnings on March 1. Analysts predict COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues, and a challenging economy could widen losses.

  • Novavax Tumbles After Warning of ‘Substantial Doubt’ Over Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. said there’s substantial doubt about its ability to stay in business through next year, the latest warning from the company after it struggled to develop and sell a Covid-19 vaccine. The stock plunged in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Tak

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • The bullish case for large-cap growth stocks: Strategist says buy the dips in these big names

    Markets are "forward-discounting mechanisms engaged in an ongoing operation," and investors best remember that, says strategist Seth Golden.

  • Novavax stock sheds a quarter of its value as vaccine maker’s business in ‘substantial doubt’

    Novavax shares shares sank late Tuesday after reporting more than double the loss that analysts expected and disclosing that it make it another year.

  • Jeff Bezos' Single-Family Rental Play Appears Almost Too Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity through controversial land investments, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the single-family rental company backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the foresight with Amaz

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Snowflake's (SNOW) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from an increasing customer and partner base.

  • Tesla Stock Is Stuck. A Battery Deal Can’t Offset Weak China Sales.

    The EV maker signed a $2.9 billion deal with a Korean company for battery cathode materials, but insurance registrations for its cars in China were weak

  • M2 Money Supply Just Dropped the Most Ever. What That Says About the Fed’s Next Move.

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point in mid-March.