Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth USD 25.6 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market By Type (Hyperscale and Enterprise), End User (SMB, Large Business), Solution, Service, Regions And Global Forecast to 2027

Newark, NJ, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global storage area network (SAN) market was expected to grow from USD 18 billion in 2019 to USD 25.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America ruled the global storage region network market, trailed by Europe and the Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest development, attributable to various elements including expanding information traffic, rising number of server farms, and the necessity for improved information storage the board in creating economies. Asia Pacific is required to see development in the storage area network solutions market among these areas. This is for the most part due, alongside the expanding accentuation of storage area network solution merchants on creating solid market nearness, a solid increment in the IT speculations of ventures across enterprises.

Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NetApp, Inc., NEC Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, IDG Communications, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Pure Storage, and Cisco Systems, Inc. are some of the proficient players of the global storage area network. They are mostly focussed on bringing the new technologies & expanding their territories to grab the significant market share in the future.



Kaloom declared today it has banded together with Red Hat to make it simpler to convey network administrations to edge processing applications assembled utilizing the Red Hat OpenShift Platform. Organization CTO Suresh Krishnan says a large portion of the applications worked for the edge will be founded on microservices running on the circulation of Kubernetes as Red Hat OpenShift. Every one of those microservices will currently have the option to access the Cloud Edge Fabric from Kaloom, which is a lot of network benefits that sudden spike in demand for a virtual occurrence of a switch that runs locally in a Kubernetes stage, he says. Disclosed during the Red Hat Summit online gathering, the collusion gives a system to running microservices-based applications equipped for accessing both 4G and 5G remote networking administrations at the edge, includes Krishnan.

In view of the solution, the storage zone network market has been sectioned into software and hardware. The software section has the most significant market share attributable to the ascent in the software business and needs in the current innovation. Type end user of the storage area network incorporate small, mid and large business. The small and large sized segment has the biggest share in this portion as new businesses are innovation-based. In view of the sort, the market has been divided into hyper-scale and enterprise. In light of the service, the market has system integration and professional.

The global storage area network (SAN) market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

