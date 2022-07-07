U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,859.00
    +10.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,095.00
    +82.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,930.50
    +50.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.00
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.27
    -0.26 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.80
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    +0.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0199
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.72
    -0.82 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1978
    +0.0056 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1130
    +0.1980 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,503.88
    +339.06 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.34
    +10.82 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,174.66
    +66.89 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Storage in Big Data Market Projected to Cross USD 21.53 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·8 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Storage in Big Data Market Demand is Rising due to the Capability of Big Data to Provide Security, Backups, Safety, Cost Efficiency and Large Storage

New York, US, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Storage in Big Data Market Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, Media & Entertainment and Others) - Forecast 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 21.53 Billion by 2030, registering an 15.4% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2030).

Storage in Big Data Market Overview

The digitalization of records has generated an enormous need for storage in the big data market. Backups, storage, security, and cost are some of the vital features the storage in the big data industry. It also offers benefits to various businesses, particularly healthcare, for preserving up-to-date data records and effectively managing all the clients' records.

Storage in Big Data Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 21.3 Bn by 2030

CAGR

15.4% From 2021 to 2030

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021 To 2030

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Component, Vertical and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Dell EMC (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

Key Market Opportunities

The increased adoption and implementation of cloud computing has enhanced the storage in big data market opportunities for growth

Key Market Drivers

Storage in Big Data Market Demand is Rising due to the Capability of Big Data to Provide Security, Backups, Safety, Cost Efficiency and Large Storage

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2651  

With the higher storage volumes, companies can properly manage and store data. Such offers extend the storage in big data market opportunities for growth as many companies are becoming eager to adopt and implement storage in big data. The developments in big data market trends in storage will propel market growth shortly.

In recent years, the technological advancements and increased adoption of cloud computing have escalated the global storage in the big data market. As per the big data market forecast storage, the rising demand for big data and software-based storage devices has exhilarated the market potential. The Internet of things or IoT is constantly developing, and companies are progressing more towards adopting the Internet of things, which led to the big data market growth storage. The demand for larger storage, improved security, safety, backups, and cost-effectiveness drives global storage in the big data market.

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for storage in big data has recorded a massive surge in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly credited to the capability of big data to provide security, large storage, cost efficiency, safety, and backups. With the rapid urbanization and digitization among various sectors worldwide, people are shifting more towards technological advancements and opting out of the digitalization of data records.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the reduction in the budgets of data storage and the higher overall cost of flash storage ownership are likely to restrict the growth of the storage in the big data market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Storage in Big Data Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/storage-in-big-data-market-2651  

Storage in Big Data Market Segments

Among all the verticals, the I.T. and telecommunication sector is likely to lead the global storage in the big data market over the assessment timeframe. The rapidly growing I.T. sector across the globe is the primary aspect causing an upsurge in the segment's growth. Furthermore, the growing investments in the sector are another crucial parameter supporting the segment's growth.

Among all the components, the hardware component is likely to secure the largest revenue share across the global storage in the big data market over the coming years. The segment is further classified into servers, networks, and storage.

Storage in Big Data Market Regional Analysis 

The global market for storage in big data is analyzed across five major regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis reports, the North American region is anticipated to account for the highest revenue across the global storage in the big data market over the forecasted era. The major aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth is the rapid digitalization across various industries. The US is the leading growth contributor across the regional market. Furthermore, the presence of major players across the U.S. is another crucial parameter anticipated to boost the regional market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. In addition, the blossoming big data analytics and IoT are anticipated to catalyze the regional market's growth over the coming years.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2651

The storage in the big data market for the European region is anticipated to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is attributed primarily to the technological advancements across the sector. Furthermore, factors such as rising adoption of smart devices and digital transformation are also likely to positively impact the regional market's growth over the forecasted era.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for storage in big data is likely to grow substantially over the review timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly credited to improved business performance and customer expectations fulfillment. Furthermore, the growing digitalization across the emerging nations is another crucial parameter likely to boost the regional market's growth over the assessment timeframe. Moreover, the increasing adoption of smartphones, smart devices, and tablets is anticipated to boost the demand for cloud-based storage platforms, likely to catalyze regional storage growth in the big data market over the coming years. Additionally, the increasing implementation of mobile and cloud solutions across developing countries such as India, Malaysia, and Singapore are also projected to boost the demand for the market across the region.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID19 outbreak has had a major impact on the global economy and decreased the growth rate to the lowest points. Such a major impact on the global economy will take many years to get back on track and achieve momentum. The imposition of partial or complete lockdowns across several regions worldwide made several market sectors face huge revenue losses. The businesses and working sectors faced severe consequences of the pandemic and tolerated huge financial losses. During the lockdown, manufacturing units and industrial work were halted, causing disruptions in the overall supply chain and broadening the supply to demand gap. On the other hand, the storage in the big data market managed to survive in the tough times and maintained a balanced growth rate.

During the lockdown, people across the globe stayed at home, and businesses have also enabled employees to work from their homes, which boosted the demand for higher data storage. The growth in the requirement for larger storage capacity for data boosted the market's growth in recent times. Several leading players across the market experienced an increase in the demand for better storage capacities in big data and increased storage in big data market size during the pandemic. The growing need for backups, safety, and data security is soaring up the storage in big data market growth over the forecasted years.

Ask For Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2651

Storage in Big Data Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Storage in Big Data Market Covered are:

  • International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

  • Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (U.S.)

  • Google Inc. (U.S.)

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

  • Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S)

  • Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

  • Dell EMC (U.S.)

  • Google Inc. (U.S.)

  • Teradata Corporation (U.S.)

  • VMware Inc. (U.S.)

Related Reports:

Learning Analytics Market Research Report, By Tools, By Deployment, By Service And By End-Users - Forecast Till 2027

Emotion Analytics Market Research Report: By Type, Technologies, Solution and End-Users - Forecast Till 2030

Advanced Analytics Market Research Report: by Type and Application – Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla halts production in Berlin, Shanghai factories

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

  • Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- By 2:08 p.m. Shanghai time on March 8, it was clear that Xiang Guangda’s giant bet on a fall in nickel prices was going spectacularly wrong.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-E

  • Costco Raises Two Key Food-Court Prices (But Not Hot Dogs)

    The Costco warehouse club has been hesitant to pass on price increases to customers, but two popular menu items in its food court now cost more.

  • Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

    The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, argues Goldman Sachs.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • The timeline of the FDA's ban on Juul vaping products

    Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjalee Khemlani outlines the events surrounding the FDA's ban on Juul products and e-cigarettes, as well as Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment pill receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

  • China’s Steel Industry Sounds the Alarm Over Crisis Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel mills are sounding the alarm over crisis conditions in the industry as margins plunge due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionThe s

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $96 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • Intel starts construction at New Albany semiconductor campus

    Intel Corp. began early construction work at its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor complex Friday. Construction is slated to occur Mondays-Saturdays on the site for about three years, with operations coming online in 2025, according to an update shared by a task force consisting of the Licking County Port Authority, Grow Licking County and the Licking County Chamber of Commerce. The complex will occupy about 900 acres of land in New Albany and is expected bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area, including construction jobs and roles at ancillary businesses.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Amazon Prime subscribers can now get a free year of GrubHub+

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma details Amazon's inclusion of GrubHub+ to Prime member exclusive services after the Whole Foods parent company invested a 2 percent stake into the food delivery platform.

  • New EU laws aim to rein in Apple, Amazon, and other Big Tech companies

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan details the EU's recent Digital Markets and Digital Services Acts to regulate product favoritism and content moderation from tech companies.

  • Oil Fluctuates With Slowdown Concerns Offset by Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated, with prices on course for a deep weekly loss, as investors weighed concerns that a potential global slowdown would hollow out energy demand against signs of still-tight physical markets.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It

  • EPAM Systems: Is It Time to Buy or Sell?

    EPAM Systems specializes in service development, digital platform engineering, and digital product design. The company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of custom software and consulting providers - high tech stuff - but I want to check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of EPAM, below, we can see that prices plunged quickly and sharply from November to make a low in early March.

  • Germany Faces Limited Options If Nord Stream Flows Don’t Return

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline delivering Russia’s natural gas to Europe may not return to full capacity after planned maintenance this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said, echoing the concerns of German officials.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Interest

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • Major airline CEOs ‘are to blame’ for worker shortages, SEIU president says

    Service Employees International Union (SEIU) International President Mary Kay Henry joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss staffing shortages across the airline industry, potential strike action, and summer travel demand.