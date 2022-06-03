U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from North America|Evolving Opportunities with Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP & Prologis Inc|Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The storage and warehouse leasing market size is expected to increase by USD 88.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.35%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for storage and warehouse leasing market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America. The increased investment in the development of warehouses and advances in the design of the warehouses will facilitate the storage and warehouse leasing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026



For more highlights on the contribution of all regions - Download Our Sample Report 

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Vendor Analysis

The storage and warehouse leasing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The storage and warehouse leasing market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Adwise Realty LLP, Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Avison Young (Canada) Inc., BLT Enterprises, Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., Colliers International, CubeSmart LP, Duke Realty Corp., GLP Pte Ltd., HSA Commercial Real Estate, Lee and Associates Licensing, and Administration Co. LP, Life Storage Inc., Mirvac Group, NAI Global, Prologis Inc., Public Storage, Radius Group, SEKO Logistics, and Transwestern Commercial Services LLC among others.

  • Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - The company offers storage and warehouse leasing services that can be used in storage, distribution, processing, assembly, and maintenance.

  • To know about the major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Scope

The storage and warehouse leasing market covers the following areas:

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Drivers 

  • The increase in global demand for the warehousing and storage market is one of the key drivers supporting the storage and warehouse leasing market growth.

  • The storage and warehouse facilities are used to stockpile automotive, chemical, and others. Manufacturers, importers, and exporters, as well as logistics providers, use warehouses to store finished and semi-finished goods. Moreover, the construction of new warehouses and storage facilities is a capital-intensive task. In addition, the high real estate prices further increase the construction cost for the different end-user industries. Therefore, end-user industries prefer leased storage and warehouse facilities to achieve economies of scale. This growth in the demand for warehousing and storage services will support the growth of the global storage and warehouse leasing market during the forecast period.

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Challenges

  • Increasing warehouse rent driving buyers to invest in storage and warehouse facilities is one of the factors hindering the storage and warehouse leasing market growth.

  • For instance, in 2021, the vacancy rate of warehouses in the US reduced to 3.9%. Therefore, the low vacancy rate in the US raised the warehouse's rent. Also, land prices in China are expected to increase by more than 5% on average during the forecast period. Land prices in Shanghai are expected to rise by more than 45% from an average price of nearly $130 per square meter during the forecast period. This increase in the land prices and warehouse rent is driving end-users to invest in their own storage and warehouse facilities. Thus, this will restrict the growth of the global storage and warehouse leasing market during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers & challenges along with the market trends - Download a sample now!

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • Type (non-climate controlled and climate-controlled)

  • Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

For more highlights on the market contribution of each segment -Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Storage And Warehouse Leasing Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Storage And Warehouse Leasing Market Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The spill containment deck market share is expected to increase by USD 68.02 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%. Download a sample now!

  • The security advisory services market share should rise by USD 13.40 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 17.28%. Download a sample now!

Storage And Warehouse Leasing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 88.48 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.53

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adwise Realty LLP, Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Avison Young (Canada) Inc., BLT Enterprises, Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., Colliers International, CubeSmart LP, Duke Realty Corp., GLP Pte Ltd., HSA Commercial Real Estate, Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Life Storage Inc., Mirvac Group, NAI Global, Prologis Inc., Public Storage, Radius Group, SEKO Logistics, and Transwestern Commercial Services LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Non-climate controlled - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Climate controlled - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

  • 10.4 BLT Enterprises

  • 10.5 Brookfield Business Partners LP

  • 10.6 CubeSmart LP

  • 10.7 Duke Realty Corp.

  • 10.8 GLP Pte Ltd.

  • 10.9 HSA Commercial Real Estate

  • 10.10 Life Storage Inc.

  • 10.11 Prologis Inc.

  • 10.12 Public Storage

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

