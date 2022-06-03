Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from North America|Evolving Opportunities with Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP & Prologis Inc|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The storage and warehouse leasing market size is expected to increase by USD 88.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.35%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for storage and warehouse leasing market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America. The increased investment in the development of warehouses and advances in the design of the warehouses will facilitate the storage and warehouse leasing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Vendor Analysis

The storage and warehouse leasing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The storage and warehouse leasing market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Adwise Realty LLP, Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Avison Young (Canada) Inc., BLT Enterprises, Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., Colliers International, CubeSmart LP, Duke Realty Corp., GLP Pte Ltd., HSA Commercial Real Estate, Lee and Associates Licensing, and Administration Co. LP, Life Storage Inc., Mirvac Group, NAI Global, Prologis Inc., Public Storage, Radius Group, SEKO Logistics, and Transwestern Commercial Services LLC among others.

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - The company offers storage and warehouse leasing services that can be used in storage, distribution, processing, assembly, and maintenance.

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Scope

The storage and warehouse leasing market covers the following areas:

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Drivers

The increase in global demand for the warehousing and storage market is one of the key drivers supporting the storage and warehouse leasing market growth.

The storage and warehouse facilities are used to stockpile automotive, chemical, and others. Manufacturers, importers, and exporters, as well as logistics providers, use warehouses to store finished and semi-finished goods. Moreover, the construction of new warehouses and storage facilities is a capital-intensive task. In addition, the high real estate prices further increase the construction cost for the different end-user industries. Therefore, end-user industries prefer leased storage and warehouse facilities to achieve economies of scale. This growth in the demand for warehousing and storage services will support the growth of the global storage and warehouse leasing market during the forecast period.

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Challenges

Increasing warehouse rent driving buyers to invest in storage and warehouse facilities is one of the factors hindering the storage and warehouse leasing market growth.

For instance, in 2021, the vacancy rate of warehouses in the US reduced to 3.9%. Therefore, the low vacancy rate in the US raised the warehouse's rent. Also, land prices in China are expected to increase by more than 5% on average during the forecast period. Land prices in Shanghai are expected to rise by more than 45% from an average price of nearly $130 per square meter during the forecast period. This increase in the land prices and warehouse rent is driving end-users to invest in their own storage and warehouse facilities. Thus, this will restrict the growth of the global storage and warehouse leasing market during the forecast period.

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type (non-climate controlled and climate-controlled)

Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Storage And Warehouse Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 88.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.53 Performing market contribution North America at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adwise Realty LLP, Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Avison Young (Canada) Inc., BLT Enterprises, Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., Colliers International, CubeSmart LP, Duke Realty Corp., GLP Pte Ltd., HSA Commercial Real Estate, Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Life Storage Inc., Mirvac Group, NAI Global, Prologis Inc., Public Storage, Radius Group, SEKO Logistics, and Transwestern Commercial Services LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

