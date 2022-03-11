U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

StorageMart Acquires New Store in the San Antonio Area

·1 min read

The family-operated storage company, headquartered in Columbia, MO, expands portfolio in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart has expanded into a new San Antonio location with the acquisition of a former Life Storage facility. The acquisition brings 99,833 total net rentable square feet, including 877 storage units, to the brand's portfolio. The new location will receive an updated security system, including video surveillance and electronic gate, and will transition to operate under StorageMart management and branding in the coming weeks.

(PRNewsfoto/StorageMart)
(PRNewsfoto/StorageMart)

StorageMart continues to grow its real estate portfolio with new acquisitions, which currently include locations in Manhattan, Maryland, Indiana, and Iowa. StorageMart has four stores in San Antonio prior to this acquisition with more to come in the future.

"After researching and evaluating the market, we believe the new San Antonio facility is a great fit for our acquisition portfolio. It will receive all the updates necessary to deliver clean and easy storage to our customers. We look forward to expanding our reach in the area and growing our presence in the local community." Alex Burnam, Director of Acquisitions.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to clean, well-lit storage units and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family-operated self storage company in the world. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home with donations and discounted storage space for charitable organizations throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact:
Sarah Little
573.449.0091
Sarah.Little@storage-mart.com

