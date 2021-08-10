StorageMart offers COVID-19 vaccination employee incentive

Largest privately-owned storage company offers cash reward to fully vaccinated employees. Calls on industry leaders to do the same.

COLUMBIA, Mo., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, the largest family-operated self storage company in the world, is offering a $100.00 cash incentive to any U.S. employee that can provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status. This initiative come in direct response to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and other health organizations' call for Americans to get vaccinated.

In 2020, StorageMart temporarily raised the hourly wage of our essential staff who helped keep doors open. There was an additional global pay bonus to every employee in StorageMart.

"Stopping the virus takes everyone and the vaccine is a safe and effective tool to help us do that. The COVID-19 vaccine is now widely available, and we want to encourage everyone who can get it to do so," said Cris Burnam, CEO at StorageMart.

Burnam continued by challenging his industry peers to rise to the occasion, "Our employees carried our industry through a tough time. I challenge every self-storage operator to follow suit and incentivize their teams to become fully vaccinated against this virus."

For employees to be eligible for the cash incentive, they must provide proof of full vaccination before October 31st, 2021. To find out where COVID-19 vaccines are available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/, or contact a local health care provider or department of health.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world, and is led by the Burnam family, industry mainstays for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. In recent years, the company donated more than half a million dollars to charities, in addition to donating storage space to charitable organizations throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

