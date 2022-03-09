U.S. markets open in 3 hours 51 minutes

StorageMart Opens New Location in Boise, Idaho

·1 min read

Family-owned, international self storage company expands existing Idaho footprint with new Boise location

BOISE, Idaho, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart welcomes a third location to its growing portfolio in Idaho after a recent acquisition of the 5 Mile Storage company. The acquisition includes the addition of 91,196 total net rentable square feet including 487 storage units and 48 parking spaces. The store will begin transitioning to StorageMart management effective immediately.

StorageMart welcomes a third location to its growing portfolio in Idaho after a recent acquisition of the 5 Mile Storage company.

This property will be upgraded with new lighting, new pavement, and a fresh coat of paint, as well as an Open Tech Gate, offering renters contactless entry onto the property through the "StorageMart Unlocked" app. The entire property will receive renovations such as repaving and general touchups to ensure each unit can deliver the StorageMart brand promises of easy, clean storage and friendly customer service.

"When evaluating properties for future acquisition we always look at the potential for excellence. This addition is a logical expansion of the StorageMart brand in the region, and we're excited to keep growing our reach." Alex Burnam, Director of Acquisitions.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little
573.449.0091
Sarah.Little@storage-mart.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storagemart-opens-new-location-in-boise-idaho-301498716.html

SOURCE StorageMart

