StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q4 2022

StorageVault Canada Inc.
·1 min read
StorageVault Canada Inc.
StorageVault Canada Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX) announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002817 per common share (“Common Share”) will be payable on January 16, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 29, 2022. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 238 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 204 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 11.3 million rentable square feet on 661 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205
ir@storagevaultcanada.com


