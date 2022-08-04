StorageVault partners with Pickups app to offer on-demand last mile delivery

StorageVault Canada Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The last-mile delivery space is continuously evolving and FlexSpace Logistics, a StorageVault (SVI-TSX) brand, is proud to be at the forefront of that evolution.

FlexSpace has entered into a partnership with Pickups, investing in Canada’s most innovative on-demand last-mile delivery platform. By incorporating Pickup’s disruptive technology, FlexSpace will be able to offer a unique last-mile experience. With the click of a button and within minutes you will be able to place a delivery request anywhere, anytime -- no matter the size or quantity of the request.

With the addition of this technology, FlexSpace and StorageVault will further its dominant position in the last-mile space -- a privilege the company finds itself in by complementing its over 11 million square feet of rentable space with innovation.

According to StorageVault’s FlexSpace Business Leader, Lucas Koren, this partnership has the potential to be industry changing. “The end users are going to fall in love with this technology,” he said, “this will take FlexSpace in an exciting direction. Pickups has the opportunity to extend its service offering to the largest storage customer base in Canada, providing the app with tremendous growth opportunity. For StorageVault, our clients having the ability to move goods from their storage space to point B, the ability to enhance our services by facilitating the delivery of moving supplies directly into the hands of our customers, and the prospect of future retail last-mile strategic partnerships provides great long-term value.”

Pickups CEO and Co-Founder Nick Romeo echoes similar sentiments in expressing his excitement about this new partnership, saying “Pickups offers a last-mile experience like no other,” and adding “The technology that will be utilized differentiates itself through the diversity of its offerings. While most other platforms focus predominately on food, this service will offer the same convenience across all other verticals.”

With the partnership, FlexSpace Logistics will offer a true last-mile solution to complement its existing first and middle-mile service offerings in the Canadian marketplace.

The future of delivery is on-demand

About Pickups

Pickups services currently include B2B and P2P (personal to personal) delivery and they are in the process of implementing an enterprise platform, Pickups Plus, which will serve the B2C market. The platform connects consumers in real time with crowdsourced drivers to deliver goods on demand, same day and/or scheduled via an app.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault owns and operates 238 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 203 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 11.2 million rentable square feet on 660 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services. ‎

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com



Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning ‎of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included ‎herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information ‎in relation to: Pickups, including, the potential applications for, benefits of, general operation of, solutions created by, the experience with, the opportunity in relation to, and the impact of Pickups and the Pickpus app and the partnership with FlexSpace; the potential industry changing nature of the partnership; the potential implementation of Pickups Plus‎; the growth opportunity for Pickups; and the potential future retail last-mile strategic partnerships and the potential long-term value from such partnerships. This forward-looking ‎information reflects StorageVault’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to ‎StorageVault and on assumptions StorageVault believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not ‎limited to: market acceptance of the Pickups app and the partnership with FlexSpace; customers using the Pickups app in conjunction with FlexSpace as anticipated; and the Pickups app operating in conjunction with FlexSpace as management expects. Forward-‎looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the ‎actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of StorageVault to be materially different from ‎those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, ‎but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; market and customer acceptance of Pickups and the Pickups app; general ‎capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive third party or regulatory ‎approvals; the actual results of StorageVault’s future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including ‎environmental legislation, affecting StorageVault; the timing and availability of external financing on ‎acceptable terms; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss ‎of key individuals; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and ‎measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border ‎closures, non-essential business closures, service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and ‎social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a ‎deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and the impact ‎that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on StorageVault which may include: a short-term delay in ‎payments from customers, an increase in accounts receivable and an increase of losses on accounts ‎receivable; decreased demand for the services that StorageVault offers; and a deterioration of ‎financial markets that could limit StorageVault’s ability to obtain external financing. A description of ‎additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can ‎be found in StorageVault’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although ‎StorageVault has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially ‎from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as ‎anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. ‎Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no ‎assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking ‎information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-‎looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of StorageVault as of the date ‎of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, StorageVault expressly ‎disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result ‎of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.



