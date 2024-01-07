You can store barrel-aged beer at 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. in Sheboygan. Here's how.

The moon rises over the 3 Sheeps Brewery company logo at the plant, Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — 3 Sheeps Brewing Company, 1837 North Ave., is now offering storage for its beer club members.

The Barrel Society, founded in 2018, offers members access to the brewery’s six barrel-aged beers for that year, including two types of The Wolf, a bourbon Imperial Stout. They can also reserve anniversary beers and barleywines, get discounts at the tap room and online shop, and attend a members-only party in July.

Barrel Society members will now have the option to store their reserved beers at the taproom up to a year, ending Jan. 15, 2025, too. This could be especially beneficial for members who live far from 3 Sheeps, whether in- or out-of-state, who may need more flexibility to pick up their beer, a news release said. There is a $1 fee per unit of reserved beer, like a bottle, can or four-pack.

“We’ve heard the requests over the years, and we’re excited to be able to offer it,” Grant Pauly, founder and brewmaster of 3 Sheeps Brewing Co., said. “Like so many aspects of the Barrel Society, we’ve listened to our fans and implemented a change that improves the experience. We can’t wait for new members to join who couldn’t experience our beer in the past.”

While the Barrel Society grows a little bit year to year, Pauly said 3 Sheeps keeps it relatively small because there's open communication and feedback with members and the brewery has a limited capacity to process a handful of bourbon barrels for the entire year.

"Our goal with our Barrel Society is not to be the biggest," Pauly said. "Our goal is to have a really great, small community of barrel-aged loving individuals that we get to make fun, special beers with."

Here's how to join 3 Sheeps' Barrel Society

Membership spots are available on a first come, first served basis. Here are the membership fees for the Barrel Society:

Standard membership: $50 to join. $20 per Barrel Society beer (all other barrel-aged beer prices vary).

Premium membership: $50 to join. $215 to pre-purchase two bottles of the six released beers at a discounted price.

Cellar reservation: $1 reservation fee for a beer unit (bottle, can or four-pack) during pre-sales.

Go to https://shop.3sheepsbrewing.com/product-category/membership/ to enroll.

