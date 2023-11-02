This new store is opening Friday at Christiana Mall

Kendra Scott, a jewelry and accessories store, is opening its first Delaware location in the Christiana Mall on Friday.

The store is across from Lululemon and Radcliffe Jewelers and next to Sephora in the Nordstrom wing. The Austin, Texas-based company has about 130 stores nationwide. They sell a variety of fine jewelry and gifts.

The Christiana Mall store will feature the company's latest store design. It has a color bar where employees work with customers to design custom products and an on-site engraving machine.

Kendra Scott has a reputation for its philanthropic efforts, giving to causes supporting women and youth in health and wellness, education and entrepreneurship. Kendra Scott regularly hosts "Kendra Gives Back" events in its stores.

Kendra Scott will celebrate its opening after the Black Friday rush in the first days of December. A portion of sales on Friday Dec. 1 through Sunday Dec. 3 will go to local organizations such as Cancer Support Community Delaware, the Miss Delaware Scholarship Organization, Saint Anne's Episcopal School and the Latin American Community Center.

More information can be found at https://kendrascottchristiana.splashthat.com/.

Kendra Scott will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The designer Kendra Scott founded the brand Kendra Scott in 2002. She sold jewelry to local boutiques around Austin and later national wholesale partners like Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's. Scott began opening her own stores in 2010.

Two more new stores are expected at the mall this month, according to General Manager Steve Chambliss. Tag Heuer, the watch company, and Janie and Jack, a children's store, are scheduled to open before Black Friday.

P.F. Chang's is slated to open in late 2024, according to a company spokesperson. The restaurant is replacing the closed Panera Bread.

